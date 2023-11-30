Sabrina Carpenter's response to the controversy surrounding her “Feather” music video is getting a reaction all of its own.

The music video, which was released Oct. 30, features the singer in various scenes in which she's harassed by men who then die in brutal ways. The end of the video sees Carpenter in a Catholic church — and that detail has dominated headlines ever since.

Why Sabrina Carpenter's music video caused outrage

In the "Feather" music video, the singer can be seen dancing inside Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Church, located in the neighborhood of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, surrounded by colorful coffins standing upright. The video also shows the former Disney Channel star dancing outside of the church.

After its release, the Diocese of Brooklyn issued a statement to the Catholic News Agency saying it was "appalled" by the use of the church for the music video.

“The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” the statement said, while adding that the production company “failed to accurately represent the video content” with the diocese.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello was stripped of administrative duties following the video shoot, according to the Associated Press, and officials sanctified the place of worship once again.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment. The diocese’s website says it serves the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens and oversees over 200 churches.

Sabrina Carpenter's responds with reference to Jesus

In a recent profile for Variety, the 24-year-old singer touched on the backlash circulating her use of the Catholic church.

The singer addressed the firestorm, saying, “We got approval in advance,” while also noting, “and Jesus was a carpenter.”

The reference to Jesus quickly gained traction among users on social media.

"sabrina carpenter saying Jesus was a carpenter is one of the hardest quotes in history," wrote one X user.

"Still not over how Sabrina really said “Jesus was a carpenter” when asked about the church controversy in an interview," wrote another.

Even people who weren't interested in the controversy couldn't help but react to the singer's response. "I have zero opinion on sabrina carpenter but 'jesus was a carpenter' is hilarious," one person tweeted.

Another user shared a photo of a winking Jesus giving a thumbs up.

"“jesus was a carpenter” is what sabrina said, now we preach," one person wrote on X.