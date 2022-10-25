Ryan Reynolds shares birthday pics with Blake Lively and family: 'The best birthday of all'

Ryan Reynolds is proclaiming that he just had the "best birthday of all."

The "Deadpool" and "Spirited" star just turned 46 and shared a series of photos with family and friends, including his wife Blake Lively, on Instagram Oct. 25.

"This birthday was the best birthday of all," Reynolds wrote in the caption. "Thanks for all the kind messages. 💥"

The first picture in the carousel features Reynolds cheesing with his brother, Terry Reynolds, and shortly after, a family photo with his brother, Lively and his mother, Tammy Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds (lower l.) with brother Terry, Mom Tamara Lee (c.) and wife Blake Lively. vancityreynolds via Instagram

The rest of the photos are filled with moments of swimming, boating and goofing off with some gaudy birthday sunglasses — because why not? It's his birthday, after all!

It's a double sunglasses birthday for Ryan! vancityreynolds via Instagram

As of recent, Reynolds and Lively have had something else to celebrate with the announcement that baby No. 4 is on the way.

Lively posted several photos in September showing off her baby bump to reveal that she is pregnant. She and Reynolds are already parents to their three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

But the photo caption revealed that she was making the announcement to get the paparazzi off her back.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote in that photo's caption. “You freak me and my kids out."

That hasn't stopped speculation, though; fans are now suggesting that Taylor Swift has revealed the name of the baby-to-be in a song, "You're on Your Own, Kid" on her new album, "Midnights," suggesting it will be Daisy Mae/May. (Swift has name-dropped Lively and Reynold's other children's names in her songs before.)