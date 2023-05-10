Ryan Reynolds recruits ‘Jury Duty’ star Ronald Gladden for ad — and James Marsden has thoughts

Ryan Reynolds is always on top of the latest social media trends, so it’s no surprise that he has recruited “Jury Duty” star Ronald Gladden for the newest Mint Mobile commercial.

Following the release of the hit Amazon Freevee series last month, “Jury Duty” fans have been flooding social media with pictures and videos of Gladden, applauding him for simply being a kind person. So, Reynolds decided to include Gladden in an ad for his cellular company.

On May 9, the “Deadpool” star uploaded a Mint Mobile commercial to Instagram in which he points out the company’s affordable prices.

“Can you believe that, Ronald?” he asks before Gladden walks on screen. The “Jury Duty” star’s chyron labels him as an “all-around good guy.”

A skeptical Gladden looks around and replies, “No, this doesn’t seem real.”

The 46-year-old actor confirms the commercial is real, but Gladden isn’t convinced given his history on “Jury Duty.”

“Are there hidden cameras?” Gladden asks. “I have some trust issues. I’ve been through some s--t man.”

Reynolds sweetly gives him a hug and says, “I got you.”

The “Free Guy” star playfully adds, “You can trust me. I’m an actor,” before the funny video ends.

In the caption, Reynolds joked, “I’m no lawyer, but I’ve given Ronald Gladden complete power of attorney. That’s how much I trust him.”

The ad is a nod to Gladden’s unexpected experience on the popular mockumentary. On the show, Gladden believes he is a real juror that was selected for a civil suit. In reality, everyone involved with the case is an actor presenting Gladden with hilarious scenarios.

The only person not in on the joke is Gladden, hence the trust issues.

One of the jurors Gladden befriends on “Jury Duty” is actor James Marsden, who portrays a dramatic and egotistical version of himself.

Marsden left a comment on Reynold’s Mint Mobile post, pretending to be jealous that Gladden has another celebrity friend.

“This cuts me to the quick,” Marsden said and tagged Gladden. “@sunnyg_sd cheating on his best actor friend with @vancityreynolds ?!” He included a crying-emoji in his comment.

But Gladden assured Marsden that there was no need to be jealous.

“You still my #1,” he replied with a kissing-face emoji.

James Marsden shared his thoughts on seeing his "Jury Duty" co-star on Ryan Reynolds' ad. Instagram

The “Enchanted” actor seemed satisfied with the response.

“Thanks Boo,” Marsden said.

Although Gladden is acting in the commercial, he was affected by his time on the comedy series.

In an interview with TODAY.com, he shared that he needed to take a month off after he learned the truth about the show.

“I did not work for a month after this,” he said. “Every single day there would be something that just hit me, like, ‘Oh my God, was that fake? Was this an actor? Was this setup?’”

He continued, “It was an adjustment period, but it wasn’t ever difficult.”

Eventually, Gladden transitioned back into his everyday life. Now, he is enjoying spending time with all the new friends he gained from “Jury Duty,” including Marsden.

“These friendships are everything to me,” he told TODAY.com. “These are just amazing people. They’re fun, they’re kind and that’s the one thing that I’m taking away from this.”