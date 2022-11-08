Ryan Reynolds is currently expecting his fourth child with wife Blake Lively, and the future addition to their family is making the actor reconsider doing his own stunts.

The 46-year-old action star — who has appeared in intense fight scenes in films like “The Adam Project" and Marvel’s “Deadpool” movies — stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 7, and explained how his roles haven taken a toll on his body.

During the sit-down interview, host Jimmy Fallon congratulated Reynolds on his recent baby news.

“It’s a lot,” the “Proposal” star responded. “We have three beautiful girls right now and a fourth one on the way. It’s really making me rethink stunts.”

He continued, “You know, I’ve been doing activities for 25 years. I’ve broken 12 bones. I just had a seventh surgery.”

Reynolds joked that being a parent is somehow as physically demanding as filming an action flick.

“You know kids, though. They beat you up. I got my daughters. Oftentimes, like it’s not an alarm clock that wakes me up. It’s like a knee to the jugular,” he told Fallon.

With a slightly more serious tone, Reynolds shared that doing stunts could affect him being the active dad he wants to be.

"I'm rethinking doing stunts now because I'm starting to realize I want to still kind of be active with my kids and stuff," he said.

“I love throwing them up in the air,” Reynolds said. “I could throw my daughter, Betty, especially. She’s so little. I can throw her high in the air still and she loves it.”

He then playfully added, “The problem is I can’t catch her.”

Fallon chimed in and wondered if Reynolds and Lively have learned the sex of their fourth baby.

The actor replied, “We never find out. We always wait till they come down the chute...even after they’re born, I don’t ask because I respect their privacy.”

However, he did reveal that he is hoping to add another girl to their growing family.

Reynolds said, “I know I’m a bit of a hen myself. I know girls. I’m a girl dad. I’m used to that. I’m ready for that.”

He shared the same sentiment when he appeared on TODAY on Monday, Nov. 7.

“(I come from) all brothers, which is why I speak from experience. I love my well-being and my home,” he joked with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen.”

So far, Reynolds and Lively have welcomed three daughters: James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3.

In September, “The Gossip Girl” star confirmed her pregnancy with an Instagram slideshow showing her baby bump.

The 35-year-old actor smiled in a red one-piece swimsuit in one photo, and in another, she hugged close friend Taylor Swift while wearing a pink bikini.

“Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a (unicorn) sighting will leave me alone,” she wrote in the caption. “You freak me and my kids out.”

She expressed her gratitude for those who do not support photographers that “share photos of children” as well as media outlets that have a “No Kids Policy.”

“You all make all the difference,” she said.