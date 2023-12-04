Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious edit of sultry Blake Lively-Taylor Swift pic

Ryan Reynolds is poking fun at his wife's intimate photo with Taylor Swift.

The “Deadpool” actor posted on his Instagram story Dec. 3 a fan edit of a picture Swift previously shared with Blake Lively where the two are lounging on a couch at Beyonce’s “Renaissance” film premiere.

In the new image, Lively's face is replaced with Reynold's and Swift's is replaced with her beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Ryan Reynolds shares a fan edit of his and Travis Kelce's faces over Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's.

“I feel like I should remember this,” Reynolds wrote over the picture, giving credit to @karthiknjartist for the edit.

The “Karma” singer posted the original photo, in which Lively is reaching over Swift’s waist to place her hands on the pop star’s thighs, earlier this week when they were in London, England.

“Got invited to London by The Queen… Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!” Swift captioned the post, adding a crown emoji.

The 33-year-old shared an iconic picture with the “Cuff It” singer as they both pose with their arms around each other on the carpet in sparkling gowns.

The former “Gossip Girl” star also posted from the event, sharing a carousel of photos with a caption jokingly squashing any “competition” rumors among Beyoncé and Swift, as well as herself.

Beyoncé and Swift specifically have been pitted against one another over the years, most recently due to their massive 2023 tours. But Lively was sure to set the record straight.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” Lively wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.”

She added, “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

Lively then threw herself into the mix of legendary women in music, writing, “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all.”

In the first photo, Lively smiled with Beyoncé, which was followed by several other pictures of the actor on the carpet posing in front of a glittery backdrop. The third frame seemed to be another angle of Swift's original couch shot.