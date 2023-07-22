Ron Sexton, comedian known for ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ dies

Ron Sexton, beloved comedian known for his work on “The Bob & Tom Show,” has died, the morning program shared in a statement. He was 52, the Indianapolis Star reports.

The family of the radio personality, best known for voicing the character Donnie Baker on the show, also announced his passing with a group photo on the comedian's official Facebook page July 22.

“It is with immense sadness that we let everyone know that Ron Sexton passed away yesterday,” they wrote. “He was Donnie Baker to most of you, but Ron and Dad to us. Please respect our privacy at this time and pray for our family.”

The post was signed from Tracey, Eric, Abigail, Alex, Aliah, Jim and Ila.

The official Twitter account for "The Bob & Tom Show" confirmed the news in a statement, adding that Sexton died in Ohio while on tour with his standup comedy show.

“Ron was known by millions of listeners of ‘The Bob & Tom Show’ for the indelible comedic characters he played on-air — including Donnie Baker, Kenny Tarmac, and Floyd the Trucker, as well as his spot-on celebrity impersonations," the statement read, signed by co-host Tom Griswold.

"Ron was a much-loved colleague and friend, and we will miss him greatly. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. He made many, many people happy during his more than 20 years with ‘The Bob & Tom Show,’ and we will remember him with love and gratitude," the statement continued.

Fans have already reacted to the tragic news online, sending well wishes and saying that his "legend will live on forever."

“An absolute legend,” one Twitter user wrote. “RIP, Ron. Wish I could say it to your face.”

Another tweeted, “Sad shocking news. B&T show won’t be the same now. RIP Ron.”

“I’ll always remember him… I swear to God I will!” another wrote.

On Facebook, fellow comedian Theo Von commented, “Thinking of your family and praying for their peace today Ron. Thanks for making us all laugh.”

“I honestly can’t find words Ron was one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever known!” comedian Chelcie Lynn commented. “Praying for all of you guys! I’m so sorry.”