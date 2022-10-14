Robbie Coltrane, beloved ‘Harry Potter’ actor, has died at 72

Robbie Coltrane, an actor who fans came to know as the beloved character Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, has died on Oct 14. He was 72 years old.

Robbie Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright confirmed his death in a statement obtained by TODAY.

“My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14,” she said in the statement. “For me personally, I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Wright did not provide a cause of death but thanked the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland for their care.

Coltrane was appointed OBE, a British order of chivalry, by Queen Elizabeth in 2006 for his contributions to drama.

The actor garnered worldwide fandom when he appeared as the character Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise. According to his agent’s statement, his role as Hagrid prompted a stream of fan letters being sent to him every week for over 20 years.

Coltrane's “Harry Potter” co-star, Daniel Radcliffe, issued a statement in response to his passing and described his sense of humor and spirit.

"Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set, he wrote. "I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

Coltrane also took on roles in James Bond films such as "GoldenEye" and "The World Is Not Enough."

He also held a Guinness Book of Records’ Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas in 1994, 1995, and 1996 for his portrayal of Fitz in the TV series “Cracker.”

The actor is served by his two children, Spencer and Alice, their mother, Rhona Gemmell, as well as his sister Annie Rae.