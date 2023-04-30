Rita Wilson shares sweet post celebrating 35 years of marriage to Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson is gushing about her love for husband Tom Hanks in honor of their 35th wedding anniversary.

On April 30, the 66-year-old actor uploaded an adorable picture to Instagram of Tom Hanks, also 66, presenting her with a cake. The dessert had “Happy Anniversary” written on it in purple letters.

“35 years of marriage,” she said in the caption. “April 30 1988.”

“Love is everything," she added.

Celebrity friends celebrated the couple’s marriage milestone in the comments.

Jennifer Garner cheered, “Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations!” with three black heart emoji.

“Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson said, “Happy Anniversary you two!!!!!” and added four red heart heart emoji.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!! So happy for you both,” actor Sean Hayes commented with two red heart emoji.

Julianne Moore, Leslie Odom Jr. and Maria Shriver also left congratulatory messages.

The longtime pair frequently pay tribute to their love for each other on social media.

When they celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary in 2020, she shared a cute snap of the two hugging in front of a snowy mountain on Instagram.

“32 years with this guy!” Wilson wrote. “@tomhanks Happy Anniversary, my love. Let’s go 32 more and then some!”

Tom Hanks and Wilson share two sons, Chet Hanks, 32, and Truman Hanks, 27. The “Forrest Gump” actor is also a father to 45-year-old son Colin Hanks and 40-year-old daughter Elizabeth Ann Hanks with ex-wife Samantha Lewes, who died in 2002.

Last year, Colin Hanks stopped by TODAY and revealed what his father and Wilson are like as grandparents.

“It would be great if they paid attention to the kids’ bedtime,” the “Life in Pieces” actor joked during his appearance, referring to his own daughters, Olivia and Charlotte.

He also shared that his two daughters are not a fan of their grandparents’ cooking.

Despite being one of the famous couples in Hollywood, Colin Hanks said the two act like regular grandparents.

“They need like good ugly sweater vests,” he teased at the time. “Like if they both had those and just some glasses and complained about the temperature, I think we’d be good.”