Rita Wilson pens emotional tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: 'A mother should never have to lose a child'

Rita Wilson is expressing her heartache over the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 after experiencing a cardiac arrest, authorities confirmed to NBC News. After the news of her death, Wilson penned a heartfelt tribute to the late singer-songwriter and her family after spending time together while husband Tom Hanks portrayed Elvis Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker in “Elvis.”

“Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the ‘Elvis’ movie promotional tour,” Wilson wrote on Jan. 12. “Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh.”

Wilson continued that Lisa Marie Presley privately showed them her home in Graceland "and she made it feel like home to us."

"She was so gracious to us, Austin (Butler), Baz (Luhrmann), and guests,” she wrote. “If you haven’t heard her music please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved.”

Wilson sent her love to Presley’s daughters and family, “Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny @nava_rone and Priscilla.”

“A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter,” Wilson wrote. “It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom”

Lisa Marie Presley was survived by daughters Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son, Benjamin Keough, died by an apparent suicide in 2020.

In his own statement shared on his Instagram, Hanks wrote about how broken they were over Lisa Marie Presley’s death.

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken…” he wrote, signing it, “Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.”

Additionally “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann also shared a photo of Lisa Marie Presley with Austin Butler on his Instagram, remembering his time with the late singer and her family.

“Over the last year, the entire ‘Elvis’ movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace. Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world,” Luhrmann wrote. “I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.”

Adding, “Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

In a statement to NBC News, Priscilla Presley confirmed that her daughter had died.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she wrote. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

On Jan. 13, a rep for Riley Keough confirmed to NBC News that her mother will be buried next to her late son.