Graceland, the Memphis, Tennessee, estate and home of Elvis Presley, is now at the center of a legal battle between the king of rock 'n' roll's granddaughter and an investment firm.

In court, Riley Keough, Presley's granddaughter, is challenging the sale of Graceland, the legendary Tennessee compound, scheduled for this week.

Lisa Marie Presley, Presley’s only daughter and Keough's mother, allegedly took out a $3.8 million loan from a Missouri private investment firm, Naussany Investments, in 2018, and offered the deed to Graceland as collateral, according to a public notice published in Tennessee earlier this month.

Elvis Presley stands outside of Graceland in 1957, the year he purchased it. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The property now risks foreclosure and is scheduled to go up for auction as soon as May 23, according to the public notice.

In a request for a temporary restraining order filed in Shelby County Chancery Court on May 15, attorneys for Keough alleged that Lisa Marie Presley never borrowed any money, and that the documents presented by the company regarding the loan are fraudulent.

"While the documents bear signatures that look like the signatures of Lisa Marie Presley, Lisa Marie Presley did not in fact sign the documents," attorneys for Keough wrote in the lawsuit.

Keough’s attorneys also argued that the loan never happened, and that the creditor doesn’t exist and that the loan’s public notary never signed it.

One of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit told NBC News he could not comment on pending litigation.

Elvis Presley Enterprises, the entity that runs Graceland and assets of the Elvis Presley Trust, said in a statement to NBC News: "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."

NBC News reached out to Naussany Investments for comment and received an out of office message, but nothing further.

Kurt Naussany, named as a defendant because the suit claims he represented Naussany Investments, said in an email to NBC News that he left the firm in 2015 and should not be named in the filing.

A hearing on Keough's request was scheduled for May 22, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

Keough, a 34-year-old actor known for her roles in "Daisy Jones & the Six" and "Under the Bridge," was granted control of Graceland when her mother died in 2023 at the age of 54.

Elvis Presley bought the compound in 1957 and lived there until he died in 1977.

The mansion opened to the public five years later, and about 600,000 people visit the residence per year, according to Graceland's website.