Reese Witherspoon's and Tom Brady's reps address dating rumors

Are Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating? Not so fast.

Shortly after the “Your Place or Mine” star announced her divorce from husband Jim Toth, rumors circulated online that she and the retired football player were seeing each other.

However, on April 5, both Brady and Witherspoon’s reps told TODAY.com that the dating rumors are completely untrue.

Both Witherspoon and Brady have yet to publicly address the romance rumors.

The stars' reps shut down dating rumors. Albert L. Ortega / Gilbert Flores / Getty Images

The confirmation from their reps comes less than two weeks after Witherspoon and Toth announced they would be separating after 12 years of marriage.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair wrote on March 24 in a joint statement on Instagram, which has since been removed from Witherspoon's profile. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything that we have created together.”

Witherspoon and Toth, who got married in 2011, share 10-year-old son Tennessee. In their statement, they noted, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

The “Morning Show” star would go on to officially file for divorce on March 30, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

As for Brady, the quarterback and Gisele Bündchen jointly announced on Oct. 28 that they ended their 13-year marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The pair, who wed in 2009, have two children together: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. Brady is also father to son Jack, 15, whom he shares with actor Bridget Moynahan.

Since his separation and second retirement from the NFL, Brady has been sharing sweet photos of him with his three children during their time together, as well as promoting his many business endeavors, including his apparel brand Brady.

As for Witherspoon, she’s also kept busy with her many projects including announcing the Reese’s Book Club read and reality competition show “My Kind of Country.”