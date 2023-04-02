Reese Witherspoon officially files for divorce from Jim Toth

Reese Witherspoon has officially filed for divorce from Jim Toth, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.com.

The complaint was filed March 30, which is also named as the date of their separation, in Davidson County, Tennessee. The filing comes about a week after the 47-year-old announced their decision to split. TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for Witherspoon for comment.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 27, 2017. Evan Agostini / AP

According to the document, Witherspoon named "irreconcilable differences" as a the reason for divorce and filed for joint custody with Toth of their 10-year-old son, Tennessee.

The document also shows that Witherspoon and Toth entered a pre-marital agreement on March 24, 2011, in California, a few days before their wedding. The prenup is "valid and enforceable," according to the court filing.

The couple announced their separation in an Instagram post on March 24, after more than a decade together.

“We have some personal news to share,” the statement posted on Witherspoon’s Instagram stated. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything that we have created together,” the statement added.

The two noted in their statement that their "biggest priority" is their son and family, adding that "these matters are never easy and are extremely personal."

They thanked their followers for their respect for the family's privacy and signed the note, "Reese and Jim."

Toth is a former talent agent known for once representing Matthew McConaughey. Witherspoon and Toth two got engaged in 2010 and wed March 26, 2011.

The complaint listed this as Toth's first marriage and Witherspoon's second, as she was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1999 to 2008.

The "Your Place or Mine" actor and Phillippe share daughter Eva, 23, and son Deacon, 19.