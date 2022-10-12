Reese Witherspoon shares rare pic of her older brother, John, in honor of his 50th birthday

Reese Witherspoon is sending sweet birthday wishes to her older brother, John, on his 50th birthday.

"Happy 50th birthday to my big Bro John!! Thank you for teaching me how to change a flat tire, skip rocks on the lake, build a fort in the backyard and catch so many frogs," the "Legally Blonde" franchise star wrote next to a pic of her and her brother that she posted Oct. 12 on Instagram.

"You always make life an adventure! I love you Brother," she gushed.

Witherspoon, 46, has wished John a happy birthday on social media in the past.

Last year, she celebrated John's birthday by thanking him for being her "biggest supporter."

Next to an Instagram pic of the pair posing in front of a birthday cake, the "Big Little Lies" star wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best BIG brother a girl could ask for. Always being there for me & my kids. Being my biggest supporter since Day 1. Love you, Brother John!"

In 2019, the Oscar winner posted a photo on Facebook showing her and John in a car.

"Here’s to my brother who always volunteers to be my chauffeur when I’m in town! Love you big bro!" she wrote, adding emoji of a balloon and a birthday cake.

The year before, she sang John's praises on Facebook by calling him a "great dad, husband and a hardworking family guy" who has always cheered for her.

"My big bro always watched out for me, took me on fun adventures, cooked me dinner, and encouraged me to be joyful everyday. Here’s to all the big brothers out there!!" she wrote next to an image of the duo.

On John's birthday in 2017, Witherspoon shared a photo on Facebook that showed her gazing up at him.

“Happy birthday to my big brother, John!” she wrote alongside it. “Cheers to this guy who has the biggest smile and sweetest heart. Sending you lots of love today!”

The same year, Witherspoon treated her Facebook followers to an adorable throwback pic of her and John as children in honor of National Siblings Day.

In her caption, she recalled how much fun the pair had growing up together. "Thanks for always laughing at my jokes...and making me laugh....from back in the day till today!"