Rebel Wilson is opening up about the reactions she and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, received from their families after they revealed their relationship.

The “Pitch Perfect” star spoke about originally planning to “organically” tell her family that she was dating a woman during the Feb. 13 episode of the “Life Uncut” podcast

“(I) obviously wasn’t hiding it but was so proud to be dating Ramona,” she told co-hosts Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne in a clip uploaded to Instagram. “She’s such an awesome chick.”

The 42-year-old actor explained that her grandparents did not know about their relationship before she received an email from a “Sydney Morning Herald” journalist who allegedly pressured Wilson to reveal her same-sex partner.

“I’m like, well, obviously it’s my news to tell. So I’m going to tell the news. But it was rushed,” Wilson shared.

She continued, “My mom had to drive in the middle of the night to my grandparents to tell them because my grandma loves using her phone now, now that she’s been taught how to use a smartphone.”

Wilson joked that her grandma has Google Alerts turned on and she did not want her reading the big announcement instead of hearing it directly from the family.

“Luckily they were so amazing and my whole family’s just been amazing,” the “Isn’t It Romantic” star gushed.

However, Agruma’s family had a different response.

“Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting and so in many respects it’s been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public… like how we had to,” Wilson revealed.

She added, “With me, it was a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with, so that was a bit difficult. But at the end of the day, I was probably going to, in a few months time, make it Instagram official as they say.”

Wilson also confirmed that Agruma wasn’t out to her family and friends at the time.

“With her, she’s not in the public eye. So it was much harder on her,” Wilson said. “As her partner, I just feel so sad to see what happened with her family over it. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

The actor added that on her end, “There was so much positivity that it was so awesome to see because I don’t know if it would have been like that 20 years ago.”

In June 2022, Wilson publicly shared her relationship with Agruma for the first time.

She uploaded a photo to Instagram of the two of them cozying up next to each other.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she captioned the photo before including multiple heart and rainbow emoji and the hashtag “loveislove.”

A few days later, Andrew Hornery, a columnist for the Sydney Morning Herald, published an article about Wilson’s relationship that has since been taken down. In the story, he said the Australian outlet contacted Wilson for a comment about Agruma before her post.

In Oct. 2022, the Australian Press Council revealed on its website that it determined the publication breached the council’s principles by intruding on Wilson’s “reasonable expectations of privacy.”

Wilson reacted to the ruling on Instagram.

“Just seeing the news that the Australian Press Council has condemned the Sydney Morning Herald and their journalists for their recent grubby behaviour in trying to out my same-sex relationship,” she said at the time. “And while I didn’t personally ask for any action to be taken I am glad that this has been officially recorded and recognized.”

She said the couple was moving on and focusing on their new life together.

“Their actions did cause Ramona and I a lot of distress and while we’ve remained classy, there are still pains from having to rush this news publicly which we are dealing with,” she wrote.

Since then, the pair have been busy celebrating their love on social media.

In December, they posed together in front of a large Christmas tree with Wilson’s newborn daughter Royce.

“First family Christmas,” the actor said in the Instagram caption. She also posted more pictures from their family outing on her Instagram story for Royce’s first Christmas.