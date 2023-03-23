Mexican actor Rebecca Jones dies at 63

Rebecca Jones died on Wednesday, March 22, her agency confirmed in a press release.

“It’s with profound sadness that we inform you of the death of our beloved and admired Rebecca Anne Jones Fuentes (May 21, 1957 - March 22, 2023),” read part of the statement shared on Instagram.

No details regarding the cause of death have been released at this time. However, she battled ovarian cancer for several years after she was diagnosed in 2017.

In November 2022, her agency shared that she was admitted to a hospital in Mexico City for a “lung infection and pneumonia.”

In the company of her loved ones

The statement confirming her death indicated that Jones was surrounded by her loved ones during her final moments.

“Rebecca was accompanied at all times by her loved ones. She left in peace and with the utmost gratitude for her audience,” the statement continued.

Additionally, the statement noted that in the following days they will reunite to fulfill her final wishes.

Telemundo's Verónica Bastos shared on "Hoy Día" that she was able to confirm with a source close to the late actor that Jones spent her last moments with her son, Maximiliano Camacho.

“She has a wonderful son, Maximiliano, who they tell me was the one who accompanied her until her last moment in her bed, tucking her in and with her relatives and the people she loved the most surrounding her. They tell me that Rebecca died peacefully. She died peacefully because she had the people she loved the most around her. The great actor Rebecca Jones died in her house this morning,” she said.

Her friends express their condolences

After the news of Jones’ death, people remembered the actor on social media.

In an interview with "Hoy Día," her close friend Arlette Pacheco mourned the artist’s death and shared some of Jones’ most special traits.

“I am so sad. (She was) a great woman, a beautiful woman, a warm woman, a happy woman, a wonderful great actor who had a successful career. I will keep her in my heart... (She was) very special, very beautiful, very intelligent, highly educated... she enjoyed life,” she said.

Consuelo Duval was one of the first celebrities to react to the sad news on social media.

Arlette Pacheco also shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram.

Actor Eduardo España said he was shocked to learn about the actor's death.

Actor Merle Uribe described Jones' death as "an irreparable loss."

Actor Ana Serradilla wrote that she learned a lot from Jones in her emotional message.

“Rebecca, may your trip be wonderful and may God embrace you forever,” actor and singer Laura Flores said in an Instagram video.

The actor Maky Moguilevsky shared a video of one of the last moments she spent with Jones.

“I will always treasure the moments of laughter in our dressing rooms,” Cecilia Suárez wrote remembering the special moments she shared with Jones.

Jones’ health problems

In 2017, the actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, a disease that she dealt with for two years. She successfully underwent surgery and chemotherapy.

After reports indicated that her cancer had returned, in 2020 Jones denied the news during an interview with the show “Ventaneando.”

“It is absolutely false, they are misinforming the public... I am in complete remission from cancer,” she said during the interview.

However, in August 2022, her ex-partner and father of her only child, actor Alejandro Camacho, revealed that Jones had cancer again. He did not give any further details.

“Rebecca is perfectly fine, she is working, she is healthy. She indeed has cancer, but she is such a strong woman and she has so much strength that she is fine,” Quién magazine reported at the time.

In November of the same year, Jones was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory complications. She was forced to leave what would be her last television acting job.

Through her representatives, it was reported that the Mexican star was taken to the ABC Observatorio Hospital in Mexico City because she contracted a “lung infection." It also noted that she was in intensive care and in delicate condition.

Jones overcame this difficult health moment and withdrew from the public eye for a few weeks.

The actor reappeared on March 5 for a private premiere organized by her work team and colleagues from the film “Nada Que Ver,” the last film project she took part participated in.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com.