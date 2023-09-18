‘Real Housewife’ Shannon Beador arrested after DUI and hit-and-run, police say

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador was arrested for drunk driving and a misdemeanor hit-and-run this weekend, police said.

Beador, 59, was arrested and booked on the charges just after 1 a.m. P.T. on Sunday, according to Newport Beach police. She was released soon after.

A spokesperson for the police department said they could not comment on any facts of the case or whether there were any injuries, and said the arrest report was not available.

Beador’s attorney, Michael Fell, said in a statement Monday: “﻿I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

A representative for Bravo could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Bravo is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Misdemeanors in California are punishable by up to six months in county jail and a fine of $1,000.

The incident recalls a recent storyline featured on “Real Housewives of Orange County,” in which Beador and castmate Gina Kirschenheiter brawled over Beador’s claim that she prevented Kirschenheiter’s kids from being sent to Child Protective Services after Kirschenheiter’s 2019 arrest for a DUI.

Beador denied that she made the claim, but a flashback aired during the episode showed the conversation in which she said it.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.