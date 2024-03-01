Raven-Symoné teases possible ‘Cheetah Girls’ reunion

Raven-Symoné is open to seeing the Cheetah Girls strut their stuff again.

The actor and singer recently sat down with “Entertainment Tonight” to reflect on her decades-long career and immediately lit up when the interview mentioned the beloved Disney Channel Original Movie “The Cheetah Girls.”

The musical, starring Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan, was released in 2003 and told the story of four teen girls living in Manhattan who dreamed of their group, The Cheetah Girls, landing a record deal. The movie and the group became a cultural phenomenon, leading to a tour and two follow-up films.

“Cheetah Girls!” Raven-Symoné cheered during the “Entertainment Tonight” interview when they started to discuss that era of her career.

The original cast of "Cheetah Girls" in 2003. Disney/AJ Pics / Alamy

Raven-Symoné said the movies still resonate with audiences today. “I think the new generation would see how important it is for (the) girl community. And this generation’s already doing it, right?” she said.

The 38-year-old continued, “I come from a generation where (there were) ‘catty girls’ and things of that nature and super bullying and my mom’s generation is super the same way. And I think now it’s starting to change a little bit.

She said she now sees more examples of girls lifting each other up.

Raven-Symoné then hinted she was open to reuniting with Bailon-Houghton, Williams and Bryan.

“And to be able to mirror that back in such an iconic, cool, innovative way that screamed ‘Cheetah,’ I mean I’d be a part of it,” she shared.

She applauded the films as a “moment in culture that gave girl power that gave fashion that gave songs.”

“Like, very, very blessed to be a part of that and can’t wait to see what the future holds with that,” she added, again suggesting a possible reunion is on the way.

But when the interviewer asked for more details, Raven-Symoné simply repeated her statement and said with a smile, “That’s all I said.”

After the original film, the sequel — “The Cheetah Girls 2” — arrived in 2006. It followed the group on a trip to Barcelona, Spain, to achieve global success.

Raven-Symoné revealed to “Entertainment Tonight” that her two favorite songs from the franchise appear in the sequel: “Strut” and “Step Up.”

“The Cheetah Girls 2” marked the last time Raven-Symoné portrayed her character Galleria “Bubbles.” She did not return for the third flick, “The Cheetah Girls: One World” with the rest of the group in 2008.

Speaking about the end of the trilogy, she joked in a silly voice, “We don’t talk about the third. We don’t talk about number three.”

She then said to the camera, “It was great, girls. I loved it.”