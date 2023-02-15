IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hollywood star and sex symbol Raquel Welch dies at 82

Welch, known for films such as “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.,” died after a brief illness.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gina Vivinetto, Randee Dawn and Diana Dasrath

Raquel Welch, one of Hollywood's most enduring and beloved sex symbols, has died.

The "Fantastic Voyage" star passed away at age 82 early Wednesday morning after a brief illness, a rep for the actor confirmed in a statement to NBC News.

Admired for her long auburn hair, smoldering beauty and curvy shape, Welch starred in dozens of movies and appeared frequently in guest-starring roles on TV.

Raquel Welch at the Mercedes-Benz Presents The Carousel Of Hope Ball Benefitting The Barbara Davis Center For Diabetes
Raquel Welch in 2014.Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz

Born in Chicago, Welch shot to stardom in her 20s after appearing in two 1966 B-movies: “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.” In the latter movie, Welch played a prehistoric woman, frolicking on screen in a skimpy deerskin bikini that would become iconic in posters seen around the world.

Welch in her skimpy prehistoric woman outfit.
Welch in her skimpy prehistoric woman outfit. Ronald Grant via Everett Collection

In 1970, Welch broke ground at the time by playing a transgender woman in the racy Hollywood adaptation of Gore Vidal’s controversial novel “Myra Breckenridge.”

She won critical acclaim for 1973’s swashbuckling “The Three Musketeers,” earning a Golden Globe for her role as the alluring Constance de Bonacieux.

LEGALLY BLONDE, Raquel Welch, 2001.
Welch had a memorable role as the ex-wife of a murdered man in 2001's "Legally Blonde."Everett Collection

Decades later, the still-gorgeous Welch, who famously never took her bombshell image seriously, made fans laugh alongside Leslie Nielsen in the 1994 comedy “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult” and in a hilarious courtroom scene in 2001’s “Legally Blonde.”

Welch got her start in television, appearing in small roles on “Bewitched” and “McHale’s Navy,” among other programs.

Welch with Leslie Nielsen in in the 1994 comedy “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult."
Welch with Leslie Nielsen in in the 1994 comedy “Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult."Everett Collection

By the 1970s, she was a celebrated TV guest star, spoofing her sex symbol status for laughs on “Mork & Mindy,” and later, showing off her dramatic side in 1995 on “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

Welch, who married four times throughout her life, is survived by her two children, son Damon Welch and daughter Tahnee Welch.  




Gina Vivinetto

Gina Vivinetto is a writer for TODAY.com. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she spends her free time hiking, reading and snuggling with her "Friends" box set. She and her wife, Molly, are the proud moms of two formerly stray cats, Sophie and Pierre, and a rescue dog named Gracie. 

Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is an entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, her debut novel, Tune in Tomorrow, about a reality TV show run by mythic creatures, published in 2022. She's also the co-author of The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion. When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she dreams of the next place she can travel to, or cuddles her Westie. More at RandeeDawn.com.

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is NBC News’ entertainment producer and a senior reporter. 