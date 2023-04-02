Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a 'date night' in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas spent the weekend enjoying a sweet “date night” halfway around the world.

The pair traveled to Mumbai, India, to attend special ceremonies for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

On April 2, Chopra Jonas shared a slideshow of snaps from their special trip on Instagram. She uploaded multiple pictures of her and Jonas, whom she married in 2018, smiling and posing for photos next to a rickshaw.

The “Citadel” star wore a gorgeous strapless, cut-out gown for their romantic evening while the Jonas Brothers member looked dapper in a navy suit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Prodip Guha / Getty Images

“Date night,” the 40-year-old actor wrote in the caption. She also called her husband “my forever guy.”

She then thanked her stylist, Ami Patel, for helping create her glamorous look.

“I knew I wanted to wear an upcycled vintage look with a modern twist! So my outfit was an amalgamation of the east and the west! Like me!” she said.

The “Quantico” actor also gave designer Amit Aggarwal a shoutout as she shared some of the details of her look.

“This beautiful outfit was created using a 65 year old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and a gold electroplating on khadi silk,” she shared in the post. “It is paired with a sequins sheet holographic bustier to reflect the nine colours of ikat weave that the brocade is set in.”

At the end of her caption, she celebrated the opening of the NMACC and its cultural significance. According to the website for the NMACC, the center aims to showcase and preserve Indian arts.

“So proud of this exquisite space and the potential it has to promote Indian Art and design,” Chopra Jonas concluded.

The night before, the two donned equally luxurious outfits for another event at the NMACC. Chopra Jonas sparkled in a partially sheer, beaded dress that featured a feathered cape. Jonas complimented his wife in a black suit.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas during the inauguration of the NMACC March 31. Hindustan Times / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

In a second Instagram post, Chopra Jonas wrote she was “moved” watching a musical at the NMACC with her husband.

“May have shed a few tears of pride!” she said in the caption. “The history of our nation is so awe inspiring.”

She also encouraged fans to visit the cultural center and experience the celebration of Indian art firsthand.

The 30-year-old singer and his wife weren’t the only couple at the event. Zendaya and Tom Holland also made an appearance for the festivities celebrating the launch of the center.

Zendaya and Tom Holland each posed on the red carpet. Getty Images

The “Wings” singer and Chopra Jonas have been busy attending events and showing their support for each other this year.

In January, Chopra Jonas watched her husband and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She proudly looked on from the crowd as she held the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, marking the first glimpse of the adorable baby’s face.

“Malti Marie, I can’t wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” Jonas told his daughter during his speech.

By February, Malti Marie was already enjoying backstage perks at her father’s concert.

Chopra Jonas uploaded a video Instagram on Feb. 23 that showed Jonas holding the toddler as he walked around backstage before performing with his brothers.