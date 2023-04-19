Prince Royce reveals he was hospitalized after suffering severe allergic reaction

Prince Royce is on the up and up after he was hospitalized for an allergic reaction.

The 33-year-old singer posted photos from his hospital bed on Instagram, giving his fans an update on his health.

“This week has been quite difficult for me. I had an allergic reaction,” Royce wrote in Spanish on April 18, before thanking his colleagues and the production team on “La Voz Chile.” The singer also expressed his gratitude to the medical team at the hospital in Chile for their care.

“Thank God I feel much better now and I hope to fulfill all the plans for this week,” he continued. “I love you all.”

Included in the “Otra Vez” singer’s post was a photo of his allergic reaction. The photo shows Royce’s back covered with a red rash that goes from his head to his lower back.

The last photo shows him awake and in bed as he gives a peace sign.

Fellow musicians sent their well wishes in the comments section. Maluma left two raised hands emojis, Wisin sent him prayers, and Guaynaa added three red hearts and three praying hand emojis.

Jay Wheeler, Ana Barbara, José Luis "El Puma" Rodríguez and many others also left supportive comments and wished him a speedy recovery.

Royce’s post comes a week after he shared a photo of himself sitting in his “The Voice” chair on Instagram. The singer is one of the coaches on the Chilean version of the popular show. Royce had announced his participation in the latest season in March. He joins fellow coaches El Puma, Francisca Valenzuela and Beto Cuevas.

The “Darte un Beso” singer was also previously a coach on Telemundo’s “La Voz Kids.”