‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Porsha Williams files for divorce from Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia.

After more than a year of marriage, the returning "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star filed for divorce from Guobadia on Feb. 22 in Georgia's Fulton County Superior Court, according to a court docket.

The docket indicates that the case type is "Divorce — Contested." TODAY.com has reached out to Williams for comment.

Williams and her Nigerian husband tied the knot in November 2022 in a traditional ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, People reported at the time. Among the couple's 250 guests were Williams' fellow “RHOA” stars Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams in December 2023. Prince Williams / WireImage

The couple, who announced their engagement in May 2021, reportedly followed up that ceremony with an American wedding ceremony in an Atlanta church with 350 guests.

Williams' divorce filing comes less than two weeks after she announced she was returning to the "RHOA" cast for Season 16.

The Bravo star, who was previously listed as Porsha Williams in the show's credits before she exited the series in September 2021, made a point to say she would be using her married name on the show next season.

“Porsha Williams coming back to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’? That’s false. But Porsha Guobadia is in the building. Haha, see ya, mwah!” the Bravo star said in a video she posted Feb. 13 on Instagram.

She captioned her video, “Season 16 Lets Gooooo #Rhoa Are y’all READY?!,” adding several emoji including a crown of jewels.

In the court docket for the divorce, she is listed as Porsha Dyanne Williams.

The divorce filing comes shortly after the couple celebrated Valentine's Day. On Feb. 16, Guobadia posted a photo of Williams in a bikini next to a bouquet of red roses, red balloons and a red teddy bear.

"All Mine! My Love," he captioned it, adding rose and heart emoji.

Williams posted images from the same photoshoot on her own Instagram account, captioning them, "Happy Wife Happy Life ..."

Williams was previously married to former football star Kordell Stewart. She shares a daughter, Pilar Jhena, with her ex, Dennis McKinley.

Guobadia, who was previously married to Falynn Pina, another former “RHOA” cast member, is dad to five children from previous relationships.