Pierce Brosnan must pay $1,500 for going into Yellowstone’s off-limits thermal areas

Pierce Brosnan has to pay up after posting photos of himself standing on off-limits thermal areas of Yellowstone National Park last year.

The 70-year-old actor, best known for his portrayals of James Bond, was fined $500 and must pay $1,000 to the Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Wyoming.

Brosnan, who was cited in the case in December, pleaded guilty to foot travel in a thermal area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

In November, Brosnan posted pictures of himself to Instagram standing on a Yellowstone National Park thermal feature at Mammoth Hot Springs.

Pierce Brosnan attends the UK Premiere of "Black Adam" at Cineworld Leicester Square on Oct. 18, 2022, in London. Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

“There are signs posted in the area that warn visitors of the dangers of thermal features and state that visitors must remain on the designated boardwalks and trails,” federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The National Park Service (NPS) investigated, and the case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes, who asked the court to sentence Brosnan to two years’ probation and the maximum $5,000 fine.

A representative for Brosnan did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The thermal basins at Yellowstone are some of the most popular attractions at the national park, boasting hot springs, geysers and other geological sights.

But, the National Park Service warns that “the ground in thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water is just below the surface,” adding that walking on the thermal areas is “dangerous and can harm delicate natural resources within the park.”

NPS encourages visitors to “exercise extreme caution around thermal features by staying on boardwalks and trails,” in order to stay safe. According to the NPS’ safety guidelines for Yellowstone, the geological formations can “cause severe or fatal burns” as “scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.