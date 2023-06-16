Pete Davidson faces reckless driving charge after crashing into Beverly Hills home

Pete Davidson is facing a misdemeanor reckless driving charge after allegedly crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home earlier this year.

The Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced the charge on June 16 in a statement.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Davidson was driving a Mercedes the evening of March 4 in the Beverly Hills flats when his car jumped the curb, hit a fire hydrant and then crashed into a home. Police said the actor was driving the car with his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, in the passenger seat when the incident happened.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, both BHPD and the D.A. confirmed. BHPD told TODAY.com that they did not believe drugs or alcohol was a factor in the crash and Davidson waited for police to arrive at the scene. They said he was cooperative and cordial.

Police viewed surveillance footage of the crash and determined speed to be a factor.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the D.A.'s June 16 statement reads. "We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it’s crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

A spokesperson for Davidson did not respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

Davidson is scheduled to be arraigned on July 27.

In a May interview with Nylon, Wonders opened up about how Davidson is often in the headlines but she tries to stay out of it.

“We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” Wonders told the outlet. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game.”

She added, “It feels like another weird player came into the video game. I feel like I’m still on my own path. My life hasn’t changed that much.”