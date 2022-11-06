'Normal People' star Paul Mescal confirms his engagement to Phoebe Bridgers

Months after rumors started circulating that “Normal People” star Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers were engaged, the Irish actor has finally confirmed that he has a fiancée.

Their engagement news was revealed in the 28-year-old’s recent interview with The Guardian.

In the article, which was published on Nov. 6, the “Aftersun” actor spoke about dealing with the immediate scrutiny that arrived after starring in the widely popular Hulu series.

He shared that he was not prepared for the attention he received when the show premiered, and he later decided to quit social media.

“I just don’t think it’s particularly useful for people to see, like, literally you,” he told the publication as he made a box shape around his face. “I thought it’s either get off the bus now or stay on it, and I wanted to get off. In 10 years I might rue the day I threw out my social media, but look, it just is what it is.”

Before he deleted his account, he had multiple public, flirty exchanges with Bridgers on Twitter and Instagram.

Speaking about the messages between Mescal and Bridgers, the Guardian journalist Aaron Hicklin shared, “The pair are now engaged.”

The two started dating after the “Motion Sickness” singer tweeted in May 2020 that she was watching “Normal People.”

Mescal saw her comment and playfully wrote, “I’m officially dead.”

She replied, “Nooo don’t die your so talented aha.”

A few weeks later, they chatted while hosting an Instagram Live for Wonderland magazine.

Months passed before he spoke about his mysterious girlfriend during a November 2020 interview with GQ.

“To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her,” he gushed at the time.

The following month, Mescal appeared as the leading man in the music video for Bridgers’ song “Savior Complex.”

Following a year of fans dissecting their interactions, Bridgers and Mescal's relationship became "Instagram-official" when she shared a cute selfie of them embracing each other.

The 28-year-old musician did not include a caption, but the actor seemed to be giving her a kiss on the cheek as she posed for the picture.

In May, they attended the Met Gala together and Mescal was photographed wearing a ring on his left hand, a possible hint that the two had taken the next step in their relationship.

After their engagement was confirmed, fans celebrated the couple on social media.

“No because phoebe bridgers watched normal people, publicly thirsted over paul mescal and is now engaged to him and for that she’s my hero,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “I can’t believe we all watched phoebe bridgers and paul mescal’s first date on ig live and now they’re getting married.”