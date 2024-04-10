Patrick Swayze's widow Lisa says he gave her his 'blessing' to remarry in a dream

Lisa Niemi Swayze recalled a powerful dream she had with her late husband, actor Patrick Swayze, that left her at peace.

The 67-year-old former dancer shared that she felt the late “Dirty Dancing” star gave her his blessing to remarry after her current husband, Albert DePrisco, proposed to her.

At first, Niemi Swayze was hesitant to say yes because in her mind, she was “already married.”

“I still love Patrick,” she said on the April 7 episode of the “Amy and T.J. Podcast.” “I even said to Albert, I said, ‘Does it bother you that I still love Patrick?’ He says, ‘No, honey. I know you love him and I know you’d love me. And I’m here to love you now.’”

As she was planning to get married, she said she had a dream where she felt the actor had “resurrected.”

Lisa Niemi and Patrick Swayze at the "One Last Dance" premiere on Aug. 23, 2005. Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

“I was in this courtyard,” she began, explaining, “When I see him in my dreams, he would never speak but I could understand what he was saying because I have many dreams about him.”

“He came up to me and he put his arms around me and I was like, ‘I can’t marry Albert,’” she said, adding that at first she was elated that her husband had returned. “And I was (like), ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t marry Albert now because you’re back. Thank God you’re back.’ And he just looked at me. What his words came to me were, ‘No, I know you love me. This has nothing to do with it.’”

Niemi Swayze said that her dream felt like “he was letting me know that it didn’t change how we felt about each other in our relationship with each other. It was like giving a blessing.”

She called it “a wonderful dream.”

The couple was married from 1975 until Swayze’s death in 2009. The actor died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

Niemi Swayze said that after going through Swayze’s fight with cancer and finding love again, “really focuses you on what’s important in life. And that love, that was the most important thing of all, was the love that we had together.”

She then quipped, “It sounds like I’m quoting the end line of ‘Ghost’ now,” referencing Swayze’s 1990 film with Demi Moore in which he portrays a ghost.

Patrick Swayze with wife Lisa Niemi at the "Keeping Mum" premiere at Vue Cinema Leicester Square in London on Nov. 28, 2005. Goffredo di Crollalanza / FilmMagic

Niemi Swayze and DePrisco would go on to marry in 2014, after a year and a half of dating. Earlier in the conversation, she touched on falling in love with her now-husband.

“I didn’t realize just how lonely I was until much, much later,” she said. “I’m a buck up kinda girl. I can take it. This is not loneliness I’m feeling, I’m dealing with grief. It was so wonderful when (Albert) came in my life.”

At the time, she said she could never “forget Patrick.”

"Patrick’s still with me, I still have a relationship with. It’s just he’s physically not here. Everyday he’s with me and I feel him there," she said.

But what was wonderful about DePrisco was that when she fell in love with him, it did not affect her love for her late husband.

“I really fell in love with Albert,” she said. “It was interesting to see how it didn’t affect my love for Patrick one bit.”

Adding, “Just because you lose a loved one doesn’t mean you stop loving.”

Lisa Niemi and Patrick Swayze at the "One Last Night" premiere in Las Vegas on Nov. 10, 2005. Denise Truscello / WireImage

Niemi Swayze spoke about continuing to honor her late husband while talking to TODAY.com in April 2023.

“His voice is in my head. He comments on what I’m doing. When I need a bolstering up or something’s going on, I can ask him in my head, and I hear exactly what he’s saying, which is generally, ‘Come on, girl, get real,’” she said. “Just because somebody’s gone doesn’t end your relationship with them. We spent 34 years together, and that’s always going to be a part of my life and who I am.”