Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The holiday season became even more festive for Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion after they announced their engagement.

The couple took to Instagram on Dec. 26 to share the news in a joint post.

"💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍," Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption.

The Instagram carousel showed multiple photos of the engagement, including the ring, a heart-shaped flower arrangement of roses and a "Congratulations" cake with a picture of the couple on it.

Patrick Schwarzenegger also shared the news on X.

"SHE SAID YESSSSS," he wrote.

On Dec. 25, the day before the couple announced their engagement, the 30-year-old actor, son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, posted a picture of him and the 26-year-old model in matching Christmas pajamas on Instagram.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion pose in matching pajamas on Christmas, the day before their engagement announcement. @patrickschwarzenegger via Instagram

The couple first went Instagram official in 2016, and seven years later, Patrick Schwarzenegger popped the question.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's mother left a heartwarming comment on the newly engaged couple’s Instagram post.

“Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you for your love for your now for your future your love is inspiring joy joy joy ❤️,” Shriver wrote.

Shriver also posted the engagement picture of the couple on her Instagram account.

“So this happened, and I’m beyond thrilled! I’m beyond inspired. I’m beyond excited @abbychampion and @patrickschwarzenegger make such a beautiful couple! They love each other, they accept one another, they cheer one another on," she wrote in the caption. "They are each others best friend, confidante, and cheerleader. Their love is something to behold. I’m so happy for them, for their now, and for their future! Abby and Patrick, we all love you! 😍 Here’s to more love in our world! 💍 #inspireheartsandminds."

Katherine Schwarzenegger was also quick to congratulate her little brother and his fiancée.

She reshared the couple's announcement post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Joy joy joy I love them both too much."

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Champion's joint post quickly filled up with star-studded comments of congratulations.

Taylor Lautner shared his excitement, writing: "I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY."

His wife, also named Taylor, shared her enthusiasm as well.

"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHCIVUWHWBSLCPSUBA!!!!," she wrote, and in a separate comment, "The best news ever."

Days after the release of "Anyone but You," Glen Powell also shared his joy upon hearing the news.

"Yessssssssssss!!! Let’s goooooooooooooo!!!!" he commented.

"Congrats bro!! ❤️," Big Time Rush's James Maslow commented.

Actor Lukas Gage also congratulated the couple. "Congrats!!!!" he commented.