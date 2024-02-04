Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Texas

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was recently arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to a booking report obtained by NBC News.

The 53-year-old former baseball player, who pitched in the major leagues from 1992 to 2003, was taken to Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, on Feb. 3 and booked for DWI. His bond was set for $10,000 and he was released Feb. 4.

According to the booking report, Mahomes Sr. faces a charge of drinking while intoxicated for at least the third time.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested for a DWI in April 2018, and he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, according to Smith County court records. He was sentenced to 40 days in jail, which he served on weekends in 2019 and 2020.

Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s latest arrest comes almost a week before his son’s team will play the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Patrick Mahomes, watches the team warm-up at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 23, 2018. David Eulitt / Getty Images

The senior Mahomes has been spotted at multiple games this season supporting his son. He's also spoken about his relationship with his son's teammate Travis Kelce, as well as Kelce's brother, Jason.

Speaking about the two brothers in an interview on the WFAN Sports Radio show “Evan & Tiki” Jan. 25, Patrick Mahomes Sr. said, “I’ve known (Jason Kelce) for quite some time. Travis is like another son to me, so I’ve been around him a lot.”

Patrick Mahomes Sr. shares Patrick Mahomes and his 23-year-old brother, Jackson Mahomes, with ex-wife Randi Mahomes. He also has a daughter named Zoe Mahomes and a son named Graham Walker, according to Us Weekly.

During his interview on the “Evan & Tiki” show, Patrick Mahomes Sr. revealed that his daughter recently met Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at a Chiefs game.

“She was nice,” he said about the pop star. “She took a couple of pictures with my wife and daughter. My daughter happened to be at that game so it made her day.”