Orlando Bloom on overcoming ‘challenging’ parts in his relationship with Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom is sharing details about his relationship with Katy Perry and the challenges the couple has faced throughout their years together.

The “Carnival Row” star opened up about the pair’s creative differences in an interview with Flaunt magazine published on Feb. 15.

Bloom told the publication that he recently learned to free dive, parachute and perform other dangerous stunts for an upcoming series with Peacock TV.

He revealed that Perry, whom he has been engaged to since 2019, is sometimes “stressed” by his risky activities.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he explained. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

The 46-year-old actor continued, “ Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”

However, Bloom said their special connection has allowed them to overcome the obstacles they have faced.

“We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, (but) I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment,” he said.

After meeting in 2016, Perry and Bloom dated on and off for three years until he proposed. They welcomed their first child together, 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, in 2020. Bloom is also a father to 12-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The “Teenage Dream” singer constantly gushes about her fiancé on social media and compliments him with cheeky comments on his posts.

When he uploaded pictures from his Flaunt cover shoot to Instagram, Perry joked, “Mama need a glassa wata,” in the comments.

In October 2022, they both uploaded sweet posts in honor of the musician’s 38th birthday.

Bloom shared a selfie of the couple and wrote, “Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling.”

Perry commented, “Love you to Pluto and back.”

On her Instagram page, Perry posted an adorable picture of what appeared to be the family of three holding hands.

“Every time i blow a candle out i always wish for you. 38 and grateful,” she captioned the snap and included a black heart and cake emoji.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star returned the sentiment in the comments and referred to his daughter and fiancée as his loves.