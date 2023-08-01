We love to see when stars are just like us and Oprah Winfrey's reaction to seeing Beyoncé perform is very, very relatable.

Winfrey recently attended the singer's concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and couldn't contain her excitement about the performance.

In a post on her Instagram page, Winfrey had high praise for the singer.

"I have never in my life experienced something as transcendent as @beyonce’s Renaissance Tour," Winfrey wrote, alongside a video from her place next to the stage. "That kind of talent, synergy, expression, and anointing is something that comes straight from a Source that creates the planets. The dancers, the production, the musicians, and the team in front and behind the scenes, all perfectly align to create a renaissance in today’s world. You must see it."

The video showed her, the Queen Bee's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and Gayle King all dancing to "Break My Soul" in a cordoned off VIP area next to the stage.

In another video shared via Oprah Daily — the rebranded O Magazine, which ceased print production in December 2020 — Winfrey waxed further about Beyoncé stunning performance.

"I couldn't speak, I couldn't scream, I was in awe. I am in awe of that kind of talent," she said.

"That is like ... the most extraordinary show I’ve ever seen,” Winfrey added. “My body was vibrating the whole night. I had Beyoncé dreams. And I woke up like, 'What was that?'"

She reiterated that it had been "transcendent" to see the show come together.

"I mean, the amount of creativity, the amount of energy, the amount of synergy, the amount of alignment, just what that takes. And she’s at the helm of all of it, you can see, from every costume to every move. I bow to that. I bow," she said, bowing to the camera.

She added that the show had been so stunning, it had inspired her.

"I felt like the mark of an extraordinary artist is that you come out of whatever that experience is, you wanting to be better," Winfrey said. "I felt like I am gonna do better in my own life."

Winfrey said she had gotten to speak with the singer before the show backstage and that she was thankful it hadn't happened after the performance.

"I would've been a pool of tears if I'd seen her afterwards," Winfrey quipped. "I wouldn't even known how to express what I was feeling."

In the comments of her post on her personal Instagram, fans agreed with Winfrey's takeaways and added their own spin:

"This is the closest we’ll get to world peace: Oprah's high praise of the Renaissance Tour," Joseph Zambrano commented.

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour. Her final stop is Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 1.