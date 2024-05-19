Former ‘One Tree Hill’ castmates hilariously react to James Lafferty’s new shirtless ad: ‘Good Lord’

Actor James Lafferty’s recent social media snap has his former “One Tree Hill” cast members in awe.

On May 18, Lafferty, who played Nathan Scott on the popular early aughts show, uploaded a series of photos to promote his partnership with American Eagle — and two particular pictures caught the attention of multiple “One Tree Hill” alums.

In one shot, the 38-year-old poses shirtless as he grips a weight. Another snap shows him staring off into the distance, again shirtless, while sitting on a weight bench.

Fans flooded the comments with compliments and “One Tree Hill” stars joined in on the fun. Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis, wrote, “Bro you gotta warn the internet when you drop something like this!?”

Hilarie Burton, who portrayed Peyton Sawyer, playfully called out Lafferty for his “thirst trap.”

“What in the thirst trap is this?!?!?!” she asked. “James!!!!!!! Good Lord. Put a warning on stuff like this.”

Bush responded to Burton and said “Bahahaha just seeing we had the same thought” with a crying-laughing emoji.

“Beast!” Stephen Colletti said and added fire and weight lifting emoji.

Robert Buckley wrote, “Get it, stud.”

Bryan Greenberg simply wrote, “Damn kid!” But he had more to say after wife and actor Jamie Chung left a comment.

Chung posted multiple fire emoji and said, “Buying all this for @bryangreenberg.”

Her husband replied and joked, “@jamiejchung unfollow him immediately.”

Lafferty’s wife and actor Alexandra Park also chimed in, communicating her praise in just a few emojis.

She reacted to the pictures with a series of “SOS,” red heart, see-no-evil monkeys and raising hand emoji.

Lafferty and Park currently share the screen together in the comedy series “Everyone Is Doing Great.” Colletti also stars.

Many fans said that the post inspired them to rewatch the nine-series hit, “One Tree Hill.”

“Ok ill watch OTH again,” one fan said.

Another wrote, “Now I remember why I started my Nathan obsession.”

A third said that the pictures settled the rivalry between fans of Team Nathan and Team Lucas, Chad Michael Murray’s beloved character.

“Anyone who is still Team Lucas please have a seat…” the fan said.