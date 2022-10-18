Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis condemn ex-nanny’s ‘false and scurrilous accusations’ in joint statement

Former couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement in response to allegations their ex-nanny made about the rocky dissolution of their relationship.

On Oct. 17, the Daily Mail released an interview with the actors’ former employee who chose to not disclose her name. In the report, the former caretaker alleged, among other things, that Wilde, 38, and Sudeikis, 47, ended their seven-year engagement after she began filming her movie “Don’t Worry Darling” and that the pair had multiple intense arguments.

While directing the flick, which opened in theaters last month, Wilde began a relationship with Harry Styles, who starred in “Don’t Worry Darling.” The two have been together since November 2020.

In response to the interview, Wilde and Sudeikis released a joint statement sent to TODAY that said, “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

They concluded, “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Although Wilde and Sudeikis split almost two years ago, the fallout of their relationship and the co-parenting of their two children, 8-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old Daisy, have been widely discussed ever since.

In April, Wilde was served papers regarding their children during an appearance at CinemaCon. The actor and director was unveiling a trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling” on stage when she received the documents. Variety reported at the time that the manila envelope was labeled “personal and confidential.”

Sources close to Sudeikis confirmed at the time with NBC News via email that “papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

The sources also claimed that the “Ted Lasso” star “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

The “Booksmart” director addressed the incident during an interview with Variety published in August.

Speaking about the incident, she said, “It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen.”

The filmmaker added, “There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

Following the Las Vegas event, the unexpected interruption dominated headlines and conversations on social media.

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” she told the publication. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted. But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Wilde did not mention her ex-fiancé’s name in the interview.

She said that her children were most affected by the stunt “because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened.”

The “Tron” actor continued, “For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8- and 5-year-old, and that’s really sad,” she explained. “I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Last month, she directly spoke about her relationship with Sudeikis when she responded to rumors that she left him for Styles.

“The complete horses--- idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

She explained that her previous relationship did not end abruptly.

“Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” she shared.

Later in the interview, she said she “evolved” between her 20s and 30s.

“And sometimes when you evolve, you evolve out of relationships that were based on an earlier version of yourself,” she said.