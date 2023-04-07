Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey get engaged while on RV road trip

Congratulations, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey!

On April 7, the couple announced that they got engaged with a series of black-and-white photos from the special moment.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the NFL Honors event Feb. 9 in Phoenix, Arizona. Anthony Behar - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In the first image, Culpo, 30, covers a wide smile with her hands as McCaffrey, 26, is on bended knee in front of her, holding a tiny box.

"4.2.23," they captioned the joint Instagram post, bracketed by two emoji of infinity signs.

The proposal appears to have occurred in a canyon in front of a patch of flowers. Culpo wore a blazer with high-heeled boots while McCaffrey wore a sweater.

In the other photos shared by the model and professional football star, the couple holds hands as they laugh, share a tender hug and show off Culpo's engagement ring.

On her Instagram story, Culpo reshared their post.

"We tried to keep this quiet as long as possible but apparently word travels fast," she wrote over the image. "I'm marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé."

Olivia Culpo shares the news of her engagement to Christian McCaffrey. Instagram

She also shared a picture of their dog, named Oliver Sprinkles, sitting politely next to the ring.

"Our little ring bearer," she wrote.

Culpo is a former Miss USA and Miss Universe winner and is the current star of the TLC reality series, “The Culpo Sisters,” which premiered in November.

McCaffrey is a running back for the San Francisco 49ers.

Friends congratulated the couple on the news in the comment section of their post.

"Ayyyyy congrats bud!" country music singer Luke Combs wrote.

"Yessssir," McCaffrey's teammate Fred Warner added.

Lori Harvey also commented, "Congratulations!!!!" adding several white heart emoji.

Before announcing the engagement, Culpo shared pictures and videos from their travels in an RV.

"Road-trip shenangins," she captioned several snaps April 5.

In a get-ready-with-me video shared April 4, Culpo gave viewers a tour of their RV and called the experience, "my favorite trip I've ever been on."

"Christian and I packed our bags, we brought Oliver here with us, and we left for the open road," she said in the video.

Culpo and McCaffrey have been romantically linked since 2019.