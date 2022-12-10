Octavia Spencer gets emotional recalling her journey as she receives star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It was a day that Octavia Spencer will never forget.

On Dec. 8, the Oscar-winning actor received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Spencer, 52, was overcome with emotion as the honor was bestowed.

“To be forever cemented in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an amazing honor,” Spencer said in her speech. “It took me a minute to absorb the profundity of this moment.”

“The culmination of my dreams realized, hard work rewarded after a fair but healthy amount of failure and rejection,” Spencer said, saying thank you to an extensive list of people who have helped her throughout her career.

Spencer recalled a time 26 years ago when she drove from Alabama to Los Angeles with $3,000, a 48-inch TV, a suitcase and “a heart filled with dreams. This dream.”

Spencer posing with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston / Getty Images

“When I didn’t know then,” she said, pausing as she got visibly emotional. “Was how the people that I’d soon meet would become my L.A. family, my tribe, those with whom I would commiserate when I didn’t get the job or celebrate when I did.”

“If you happen upon my star, while mine will be the only name you see, remember all the names that I just named,” she said. “The people that I just named today, my village. They’re only a fraction of the people that guide me from behind the scenes. For me this isn’t a solitary achievement — for me it took my family, my tribe, my village. And I thank you.”

Before Spencer delivered her speech, Will Ferrell — who co-stars with the actor on the holiday movie “Spirited” — shared some kind words, as well as called out a heckler. “Not on Octavia day!” the comedian yelled.

In her speech, Allison Janney recalled meeting Spencer in 1998 after hearing her “infectious laugh.” After hearing her struggles as a working actor, Janney said, “That day I decided I had to have Octavia in my life.”

The two would go on to work on multiple films together, including in 2011’s “The Help.”

Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney snapped a photo together. David Livingston / Getty Images

Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencer’s alma mater Auburn University, also cheered her on.

Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, as well as Mekhi Phifer, were in attendance. Davis and Tennon posed for a photo with Spencer during the celebration.

Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, posed with Spencer during the ceremony. FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images

Spencer would go on to memorialize her special day on Instagram, sharing photos of the day.

"This honor isn’t just for me, it’s for my tribe that has supported me every step of the way. I’d especially like to thank @allisonbjanney, Will Ferrell, Lupita Sanchez Cornejo and Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell for your heartfelt words and presenting me with my @hwdwalkoffame star," she wrote on Dec. 9. "Thank you to my family, friends, fans and everyone on #TeamO for celebrating this special day with me. I will remember this forever."

She also shared a message "for those at a pivotal point in your life and career."

"Choose the thing that will bring you boundless joy. It took me 15 years to become an overnight success, and the rest is history. Success happens when preparation meets opportunity. Take the time to prepare for YOUR opportunity. God speed, my friends," she concluded.