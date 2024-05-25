Nicki Minaj released after apparent arrest in the Netherlands while on her ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour’

Nicki Minaj was released from custody after an apparent arrest by police in the Netherlands on the suspicion of exporting soft drugs, officials said.

In a translated post from the Royal Dutch Marechaussee on X May 25, police shared, “We have just released a 41-year-old American woman who we arrested this afternoon at Schiphol on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey.”

Police did not identify the name of the person arrested. However, when NBC News asked if the individual was Minaj, a spokesperson responded that officials had “arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs.”

Minaj, 41, has been traveling to Manchester, England, from Amsterdam, Netherlands, on her “Pink Friday 2 World Tour” when she posted on social media that she had been arrested.

The “Barbie World” rapper was scheduled to perform at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday.

The show was postponed, however, following Saturday’s events. Co-op Live arena’s official X page shared Saturday, in part, “Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused.”

The update noted that all tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance date, which has not yet been announced.

In a video the “Super Bass” rapper shared on Instagram Saturday, Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, appeared to be having a conversation with a man at the airport who said his team needed to do a “random quick check” on her bags.

In her caption, Minaj claimed that police have been “trying to stop me from coming to every show,” alleging that people are “paid big money to try and sabotage a tour after all else failed.”

In additional posts she shared online, Minaj said Saturday that she was being told that “weed” was found in her bags.

“Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls,” she wrote. “Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.”

On X, Minaj again said Saturday that she believes people are trying to sabotage her tour, as well as plant something in her luggage.

Her last statement on X said she was heading to a precinct to file a statement.

“Now they said I have to go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct,” she shared online Saturday.