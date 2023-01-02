Andy Cohen grills Nick Cannon about having 12 kids: ‘What is your plan here?’

Nick Cannon isn't continuing his fatherhood journey with too much of a plan, he told Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN’s "New Year’s Eve Live" broadcast. Cannon, who just welcomed his 12th child in December, told the hosts that he simply views his growing family with joy and gratitude — not a quota.

"You are single-handedly repopulating the Earth. I give it up to you, man," Cohen told Cannon during the Dec. 31 show.

"What is your plan here? What is your endgame with the kids?" Cohen asked. "Do you just want to keep going or is there a number? Do you want to hit 20? Where are we going with this?"

Cannon replied, "Clearly, I don't have a plan."

"Honestly, it's really just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have," he continued. "And I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump."

Cohen went on to ask Cannon if he planned to get a vasectomy. "Is that what you want me to get?" Cannon replied. "This is my body, my choice."

The conversation then turned to New Year's resolutions, which Cannon said he doesn't usually make. But he wants to "continue to be as healthy and as filled with as much great gratitude as possible for the next year."

Cannon also shared his advice for new fathers: "Just operate out of love. Some people may say that's what got us here in the first place. But that's what I would always do. And always do it with a smile."

New daughter Halo Marie, Cannon's 12th child and second with model Alyssa Scott, was born on Dec. 14, 2022. The two are also parents to son Zen, who passed away due to brain cancer in 2021 at just 5 months.

"Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote in the birth announcement post on Instagram. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever."