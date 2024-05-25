Who are Nick Carter's siblings? Everything to know about his brother and sisters

Nick Carter and his family have been in the spotlight for decades. The Carter family's story is filled with both success and tragedy.

Nick Carter is the oldest of five children of parents Jane Carter and the late Robert “Bob” Carter. The couple separated in March 2004, before finalizing for divorce. Bob Carter died in May 2017 at the age of 65.

Bob Carter was also the father to two other children from previous marriages, E! News reported.

The five Carter siblings — Nick, Bobbie Jean, Leslie, Aaron and Angel — starred in their own short-lived E! reality series called “House of Carters.” The eight-episode show premiered in October 2006 and was canceled after one season.

Tragically, three of the five Carter siblings died young, with only Nick and Angel Carter still living.

Nick and Aaron Carter’s tumultuous relationship, as well as the multiple sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter, all of which he has denied, are the topic of the upcoming Investigation Discovery docuseries “Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.”

Learn more about Nick Carter and his siblings below.

Nick Carter

Nick Carter of the boy group Backstreet Boys performs on May 21, 2019. picture alliance via Getty Images

Born Jan. 28, 1980, Nick is the eldest child of Jane and the late Bob Carter. The singer has previously stated that he was estranged from his parents for a long time.

In the Backstreet Boys documentary “Backstreet Boys: Show Em What You’re Made Of,” Nick visited his childhood home in Tampa, Florida, which he called “a house full of fear for me.”

He recalled him and his siblings being little and hearing their parents “screaming at each other.”

“They would just constantly be drinking and fighting and we’d hear guns go off,” he told the rest of his bandmates. “Not shooting at each other, but they always fought over money.”

Nick said when he was young he wanted to be a provider for his family before things took a turn. “Are you looked at as a dollar sign now?” he said of his success. “Before I was looked at as a sibling in my house.”

Nick, who was 13 when he joined BSB, said his mother gave him the option of being in the boy band or signing a contract to be on “The Mickey Mouse Club.”

“I really had this choice between being a Mouseketeer, $50,000 contract, or doing this thing with Lou Pearlman and the Backstreet Boys,” Nick said. “My mother gave me the choice. I don’t know why she left that decision up to an 11-year-old child, but it just kind of happened.”

Nick continues to be a part of the Backstreet Boys and recently celebrated their 31st anniversary as a boy band in April 2024. He embarked on his own solo career and also acted on the side.

He has been married to wife Lauren Kitt Carter since 2014. They share three children: son Odin, 8, and daughters Saoirse, 4, and Pearl, 3.

Bobbie Jean Carter

From left to right: Bobbie Jean Carter, Angel Carter, and Leslie Carter on Sept. 29, 2006, in New York. Kristy Leibowitz / Getty Images

Jean and Bob Carter welcomed their first daughter together, Bobbie Jean “BJ” Carter, on Jan. 12, 1982.

In “House of Carters,” Nick said Bobbie Jean was “very damaged” after their parents’ divorce, saying it affected her “probably worse than everybody else.”

Bobbie Jean said that she remembered her parents “constantly fighting” during an interview on “The Dr. Keith Ablow Show” in 2006. She said after Nick became famous, her parents were “so focused” on money.

According to TMZ, she was a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during her brother Aaron's tours in the early 2000s. Bobbie Jean led a private life after the reality show.

According to the Miami Herald, she was arrested in June 2023 in Florida for allegedly stealing from a Hobby Lobby. While held in the store's loss prevention office, and upon police arriving at the scene, she threw a container that contained contents that tested positive for fentanyl under the desk, according to the newspaper, citing an arrest affidavit.

According to Hernando County court records, she was charged with retail theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Bobbie Jean died on Dec. 23, 2023, in Florida at the age of 41. According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, her death was ruled accidental. The cause of death was intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the official report obtained by E! News. She was mother to 8-year-old daughter Bella, per People.

Following news of her death, Nick posted a photo of them when they were little, writing, “It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years — most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean. I am completely heartbroken. Thank you for all your love and kind words. We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ.”

Leslie Carter

Leslie Carter and Aaron Carter during Howie Dorough's birthday celebration at LAX in Hollywood, California. Michael Tran Archive / FilmMagic

The Carter family welcomed Leslie Carter on June 6, 1986.

Leslie was an aspiring singer, with her song “Like Wow” featured on the “Shrek” soundtrack in 2001. She also formed a band called The Other Half, which only lasted a couple of years.

According to E! News, she got married to Mike Ashton in 2008 and welcomed daughter Alyssa in 2011.

Just like her siblings, Leslie spoke about the hardships they endured as a family, saying in the same “The Dr. Keith Ablow Show” interview that she “lost” her parents after they became consumed with Nick and Aaron’s fame.

Leslie died in 2012 at age 25 of an overdose of prescription medication. She was the first of the five siblings to unexpectedly die.

During a 2013 “Dr. Phil” appearance, Nick told Dr. Phil McGraw that his family blamed him for his sister’s death. Carter missed Leslie’s funeral because he had a scheduled concert. At the time, Nick said his dad called him to tell him Leslie had died, and “immediately the conversation turned into not about her death and not about the actual passing and what had occurred, (but) more about themselves. ... And then I started to get blamed by the rest of the family.”

He later dedicated his book, “Facing the Music and Living to Talk About It,” to Leslie.

Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter attends the Celebrity Boxing Face Off on April 10, 2021, in Philadelphia, Penn. Gilbert Carrasquillo / WireImage

A pop star just like his big brother, Aaron Carter and his twin sister Angel were born on Dec. 7, 1987.

Aaron rose to fame in the late 90s, early 2000s, opening up for the Backstreet Boys and known for his songs “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party” and “I’m All About You.”

He also did some acting, starring in the film “Popstar,” and appearing in “Supercross,” “7th Heaven,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Lizzie McGuire.” He famously dated Hilary Duff and Lindsay Lohan, and eventually welcomed a son, Prince, in 2021 with then-fiancée Melanie Martin.

Aaron died on Nov. 5, 2022, at the age of 34. His cause of death was accidental drowning after taking alprazolam (generic Xanax) and inhaling spray cleaning duster, according to officials.

The singer was open about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse over the years. During a 2019 appearance on "The Doctors," he said he was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. Aaron also faced some legal trouble, including a 2017 arrest where he was charged with a DUI and marijuana possession. According to TMZ, he struck a plea deal and received no jail time but was still on probation for 12 months, had to complete 40 hours of community service and attend DUI risk reduction classes, as well as pay court fees.

In 2019, Nick and Aaron's twin Angel filed a restraining order against Aaron. In a statement on then-Twitter, they said they had “no choice” after Aaron’s “recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing (Nick’s) pregnant wife and unborn child.”

Following his death, Nick reflected on his “complicated relationship” with his late brother.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz,” Nick continued. “Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Angel Carter Conrad

Nick Carter and Angel Carter Conrad at a Jan. 18, 2023, event in West Hollywood, California. Michael Kovac / Getty Images for On Our Sleeves

Aaron's twin sister, Angel, grew up wanting to be a model. The siblings discussed her modeling aspirations in "House of Carters." She has lived her life mostly out of the public eye after the show.

In her “The Dr. Keith Ablow Show” interview, Angel said, “Nick is really like the best brother ever,” adding that he had always answered her phone calls.

She is currently an ambassador for the Kids Mental Health Foundation and advocates for mental health awareness. Angel married Corey Conrad in February 2014 and welcomed daughter Harper in 2019.

In April 2024, after Aaron's death, she told E! News that when they finished filming “House of Carters,” “Nick sat us all down in the living room, and he said to us, ‘Who wants to go to therapy? I will pay for you to go to therapy.’”

She said she was the only one of her four other siblings who took up Nick's offer.

“It really was a defining time for me,” she said. “I’ve been in therapy ever since then, and I’m just so thankful that I took that opportunity and seized it, because in the long run it really did save me.”

Angel is also part of Aaron’s posthumous album, “The Recovery Album,” a compilation of his performances that will be released on May 24, 2024. The proceeds will go to a trust the family set up for Prince, as well as to the Kids Mental Health Foundation.

“I want Aaron’s legacy to be more than the last few years of his life,” she said. “Aaron did have a platform and a love for his fans. And now I would like to see the legacy of Aaron change into something positive, which is to continue to raise awareness, to help children, to save lives.”