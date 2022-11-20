Morgan Freeman performs at the World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman and his signature booming voice kicked off the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar.

The 85-year-old walked through a dimly lit Al Bayt Stadium among performers clothed in long, flowing dresses. Freeman voiced a message of inclusion, detailing a call to celebration, love and acceptance.

"I heard something beautiful - not just music, but also this call to celebration," said Freeman. "This is all so new. All that I had known before was a land that seemed to be in turmoil, where families are forgotten, and I stopped hearing your voice."

Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al Muftah joined Freeman onstage and invited the world to come together.

"We sent out the call because everyone is welcome. This is the invitation to the whole world," he said.

The two sat together for a moment to discuss the division that exists across the world and urge solutions as to how countries, languages and cultures can find a way to live as one.

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Morgan Freeman (L) and Ghanim Al Muftah perform during the opening ceremony prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Mohamed Farag / Getty Images

"With tolerance and respect, we can live together under one big home," said Al Muftah.

Freeman wasn't the only celebrity to perform. Jungkook from popular K-pop boy band BTS also hit the stage.

The 25-year-old performed his new single and the official World Cup anthem, "Dreamers," alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. Jungkook was the first Asian to perform the official World Cup anthem, according to the Hindustan Times.

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Jungkook of BTS performs with Fahad Al Kubaisi during the opening ceremony Marc Atkins / Getty Images

Qatar, who faced Ecuador in the first game, lost 0-2 to kick off the World Cup. Matchups are set to continue on Monday, Nov. 21 and keep going until the final game on Sunday, Dec. 18.