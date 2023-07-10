YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has several live shows, podcast canceled

Several of YouTuber Colleen Ballinger’s upcoming live shows appear to have been canceled amid ongoing backlash over her alleged relationships with underage fans.

Separately, Trisha Paytas, said that “Oversharing,” a recently launched podcast she co-hosted with Ballinger, would cease production.

She said in a YouTube video posted Saturday that her podcast with Ballinger was done.

“When I say I’ve never wanted a chapter in my life to be over faster than this, even though it was a really small chapter, I mean it,” Paytas said in the video.

She went on to say that “the podcast ending after three episodes is embarrassing.”

“We did invest a lot into this, like I really was just so excited to do something produced,” Paytas continued. “And then it all went to crap, but it’s for the better, and now I’m just trying to pivot.”

Paytas previously condemned Ballinger in a YouTube video July 3 after Ballinger was accused of sharing Paytas’ adult content with her minor fans.

Representatives for Ballinger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ballinger, who is known for her comedic alter ego Miranda Sings, has been accused of grooming and having exploitative relationships with young fans. As a result, some former fans and critics have called on venues and other YouTubers to cut ties with her.

Ballinger was in the midst of a national tour when she was called out by former fans online.

The Lensic Performing Arts Center in Santa Fe, New Mexico, told NBC News that Ballinger’s upcoming show at the venue was canceled. A representative said it would not close ticket sales until the show’s producer officially announced the cancellation.

The Carolina Theatre in Durham, North Carolina, removed the Miranda Sings show scheduled for Sept. 8 from its event calendar and tickets are no longer available for purchase.

Representatives for the Carolina Theatre and the Lensic center declined to comment on why the shows were canceled.

The Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha, Nebraska, also removed the Miranda Sings show scheduled for Aug. 12 from its event calendar. The link to buy tickets to the show directs to a blank page.

Representatives for the Holland center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sheldon in St. Louis, Missouri, announced last week that Ballinger’s tour stop was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Representatives for the venue did not respond to requests for comment.

Ballinger has been on tour as Miranda Sings since April. She had 12 shows scheduled from July until September. The canceled dates have not been taken down from her website.

Neither representatives for the venues of the remaining shows nor the event promoter Emporium Presents responded to requests for comment.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.