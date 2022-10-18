Mindy Kaling’s new selfie with B.J. Novak has fans talking

Mindy Kaling fans will never stop cheering her friendship with former "The Office" co-star B.J. Novak.

And Kaling and Novak seem fine with sharing that friendship with their fans!

The "Morning Show" star and mom of two attended the second annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala on Oct. 15, sharing a lovely carousel of photos from before the event on Instagram two days later. Now, most of those pictures were of herself in a slinky dark dress by Naeem Khan, but the final one was a selfie of Kaling and Novak, both 43, posing in front of a wall of white roses.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak share a selfie moment at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala. @mindykaling via Instagram

"I am so proud to be a member of @theacademy," Kaling wrote. "Hollywood looks so different than it did when I came to LA in 2004. I was honored to attend the gala to celebrate Miky Lee, Steve McQueen, Tilda Swinton and Julia Roberts, repping the genius @naeemkhannyc. Naeem is one of the most spectacular designers — he is a legend who learned from other legends (Halston!!) and I’m thrilled whenever I get to wear his designs."

Definitely nice dress and all, but the fan comments are focused on other things.

"YOU KNOW EXACTLY WHAT YOU'RE DOING WITH THAT LAST PIC," wrote one person.

Added another, "Really hope to read a memoir one day detailing your complicated relationship with Novak."

And a third fan cheered, "Mindy and BJ for life!!!! I know they are together."

Taking the selfie in question. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Kaling and Novak make up just one of those celebrity friendships that continue to baffle fans: They're perfect for each other, from the outsider perspective of some, yet insist on being good friends.

Fans have even speculated that Novak might be the father of Kaling's daughter, Katherine, 4, and son, Spencer, 2. (She's kept mum on who their dad is over the years.) While the two former co-stars did date briefly while on NBC's "The Office," they called it quits in 2007.

The rumor is so persistent that Kaling has even commented on it, during an interview with Marie Claire magazine in August. “It doesn’t bother me," she said, noting that Novak is her children's godparent. "They have such a great relationship — and so far (the rumors haven’t) affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or B.J. ... If that’s what is going to be titillating to people, I’ll take it."

And so, the mystery persists!