Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married! Jon Bon Jovi shares wedding details

Rumors of the twosome tying the knot were swirling before the rock star confirmed the news.
/ Source: TODAY
By Liz Calvario

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially married.

Amid reports that the “Stranger Things” star and the model became husband and wife, Bongiovi’s rock star father, Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed the news.

The singer was asked about his son getting married during an interview on BBC’s “The One Show” on May 28. When asked how the newlyweds were doing, Bon Jovi replied, “They’re great.”

“They’re absolutely fantastic,” he continued. “It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be. Yeah, it’s true.”

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City.
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown at the Glamour Women of the Year 2023 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Nov. 7, 2023 in New York City.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour

The couple has yet to publicly confirm their wedding. However, over Memorial Day weekend, the pair were photographed together wearing wedding rings.

Not much else is known about Brown and Bongiovi’s wedding. However, Brown’s “Stranger Things” costar Matthew Modine revealed during an Access Daily interview in March that he would be serving as the couple's officiant.

“I have one of those licenses to get people married and Millie thought it’d be great, and then Jake said it would be a great idea,” Modine, who portrayed Eleven’s “Papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner, said. “So I wrote the wedding vows and they loved what I wrote for them to join hands and become husband and wife.”

Brown and Bongiovi went Instagram official in June 2021 and have been together ever since. The pair got engaged in April 2023 after meetings years before on Instagram.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she captioned the pic revealing their engagement using a Taylor Swift lyric.

She later revealed during a “The Tonight Show” appearance that he proposed underwater while they were diving. During the dive, Bongiovi handed her a shell.

The actor has been open about her love for Bongiovi, telling The Sunday Times in August 2023 that she knew he was “the one.”

“After we met, we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side,” she said. “You can’t pinpoint why (someone is ‘the one’), it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with.”

Damsel World Premiere | Netflix
Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley, and Jon Bon Jovi at the "Damsel" premiere at The Plaza on March 1, 2024 in New York City.Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Netflix

Bon Jovi has been supportive of his son and now-daughter-in-law’s relationship. The “It’s My Life” singer previously told “E! News” that the couple was “madly in love and we love them both for that.”

Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, attended Brown’s “Damsel” premiere in March 2024 in New York. The family posed together for photos on the red carpet.

Liz Calvario

Liz Calvario is a Los Angeles-based reporter and editor for TODAY.com who covers entertainment, pop culture and trending news.

