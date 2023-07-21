Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi have sweet date at Six Flags — see the pics

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are making the best of their summer.

The “Stranger Things” star and her fiancé headed out for a fun-filled day at “the thrill capital of the south,” Six Flags Over Georgia. The actor shared photos of their time at the amusement park on her Instagram on July 20.

Bongiovi attempting to grab some of the actor's ice cream. @milliebobbybrown via Instagram

The first one shows her and another young girl wearing matching Wonder Woman pink capes. The second snap shows a smiling Brown, 19, looking at Bongiovi as he attempts to take some of her Dippin’ Dots.

The last photo in her slideshow is of her throwing a basketball while playing a carnival game.

“had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia ! thank you for having me” Brown captioned the post, which also included the hashtags "#SixFlagsMemories #SixFlagsOverGeorgia."

The “Enola Holmes” star and Bongiovi, 21, who is Jon Bon Jovi’s son, went Instagram official in November 2021. The pair announced their engagement in April of this year.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” Brown captioned a black-and-white photo of Bongiovi hugging her from behind. Her engagement ring was center stage as she held onto his arms.

Shortly after, Bon Jovi was asked about his son's engagement, saying on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show “Radio Andy,” “If you find the right partner and you grow together.”

“I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all,” the father of four added.

Brown and Bongiovi, on their end, haven't been shy about expressing their love for one another. To celebrate her fiancé’s 21st birthday on May 7, Brown posted a carousel filled with photos of them from behind, either hugging one another or holding hands.

“this sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand,” she captioned the post.”happy birthday fiancé. I love you.”

His Instagram is also filled with bountiful posts dedicated to his soon-to-be-wife. For her birthday, he also shared a special tribute, writing, “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”