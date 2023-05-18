Miley Cyrus on why she doesn’t want to ‘erase’ past with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is opening up about her divorce from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and explaining why she doesn’t want to “erase” their relationship from her past.

The 30-year-old musician is currently on the cover of British Vogue as the publication’s June 2023 cover star. In her sit-down with the magazine, Cyrus reflected on how her relationships have affected her music, including her No. 1 single “Flowers.”

During the interview, which was published on May 18, Cyrus spoke about her marriage to Hemsworth without mentioning the 33-year-old actor’s name.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth attend the 2019 Met Gala on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Kevin Tachman/MG19 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Regarding their breakup in August 2019, Cyrus told the British publication, “I wouldn’t erase my story or want it to be erased.”

She continued, “Having an interesting life makes for interesting storytelling.”

But that doesn’t mean fans should dissect the lyrics on her most recent album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” for specific references to their marriage.

When Cyrus released “Flowers” on January 13, her ex’s birthday, some fans speculated that the message —“I can love me better than you can” — and the music video were clear hints to her split with Hemsworth.

However, Cyrus doesn’t seem to be concerned with any of the theories surrounding the hit song.

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” she said. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Hemsworth and Cyrus met in 2009 when they filmed their romantic comedy “The Last Song.” The former Disney Channel star was just 17 at the time and the Australia native was 19. Their teenage romance turned into an on-again-off-again relationship that lasted for about 10 years.

They got engaged for the first time in 2012 but later called it off. People reported in 2016 that the pair had reunited and they eventually tied the knot in 2018. Just eight months later, Cyrus’ rep confirmed to TODAY.com in August 2019 that the newlyweds “agreed to separate.”

In 2020, she addressed their separation on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that,” she said at the time. “I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories.”

In her chat with British Vogue, Cyrus also revealed that “Flowers” originally had a different chorus before it became an anthem for self love and independence.

“I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s,” she said.

She called it “the saddest song” before it was changed. “Flowers” became “a little fake it till you make it” track instead, Cyrus said.

“Which I’m a big fan of,” she added.

The current version of “Flowers” is all about moving on, and she has. According to People, Cyrus has been linked to drummer Maxx Morando since December 2021.

Cyrus told British Vogue that she met Morando on a blind date.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she shared. “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

The two are still going strong. British Vogue reports that Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone” played when Morando called her during the interview.

“I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone,’” Cyrus said.