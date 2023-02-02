Miles Teller became a total stage dad when including his dog in his Super Bowl ad

Miles Teller has made a name for himself in Hollywood, and now his dog, Bugsy, is getting ready for her TV debut.

The actor tells TODAY.com he became a stage dad when Budweiser asked him to appear in an upcoming Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light.

"They pitched us as a husband and wife, and I was like, 'Who's playing the husband?'" Teller quips.

Upon agreeing to the project, Teller says he announced they would be bringing their dog and joked, "She needs her own trailer."

The commercial stars Teller and his wife, Keleigh, in a set designed to look just like their home, as they vibe to music while waiting on hold.

Of course, per their request, the 6-year-old French bulldog also made an appearance. As they filmed, Miles Teller says his dog was "stubborn" but mostly "very good."

"They're trying to give me directions to get Bugsy (to do things) and I was like, this is not 'Air Bud.' This is not 'Lassie,'" he laughs. "She's a domesticated house dog."

However, he adds that the dog is "very food motivated." So with coaxing and bribes, the film crew was able to capture what they needed.

"By the end of it ... she was like Marlon Brando and I was Spielberg or something," he jokes, adding he was the one holding the treats. "I could get her to do whatever I wanted."

No word yet if Bugsy is eligible for her SAG card after her appearance.

Miles Teller, who's from the Philadelphia area, is a giant Eagles fan, so he is hoping for a Super Bowl win on Feb. 12, especially as Budweiser plans to distribute beer across the winning city.

He adds that he's thrilled to have been featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

"I think anytime you're talking about (starring in) a Super Bowl commercial, it's really flattering," he says. "Personally, it's just such a big moment. It kind of means that you've arrived a little bit."

Having his wife and dog in the ad made it even more special, with the "Top Gun: Maverick" actor saying, "It’ll be a moment in time that we can show our future kids."

Miles Teller is hot off his major role in the "Top Gun" sequel, co-starring alongside Tom Cruise, who reprised his role as the famous Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. The film earned six Academy Award nominations, including best picture.

Before the film goes up against its competitors at the Oscars, the Philadelphia Eagles will go up against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.