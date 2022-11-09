Football player Michael Oher, who inspired 'The Blind Side', ties the knot with partner of 17 years

Congratulations are in order for former NFL player Michael Oher and his longtime girlfriend, Tiffany Roy.

Oher, whose story inspired the Academy Award-nominated film "The Blind Side," announced on his Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that he and Roy got married over the weekend.

"Filled with joy, can’t believe people took their time and came to celebrate! My beautiful wife, I love you so much, thank you for blessing me with our family!" the 37-year-old former athlete wrote alongside a photo of the two standing at the altar. "Easily the best single weekend I’ve ever been apart of."

He added, "Not being from the area everyone came to was even more special. I won’t be able to tell everyone thank you, if I saw you this weekend, thank you! I’m complete, let’s keep trending upward! "

The comments section was filled with warm messages from friends, followers and athletes, congratulating them on their nuptials.

The newlyweds have been together for 17 years and met at the administration building of the University of Mississippi. They got engaged in July 12, 2021 and married at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5, according to People.

The couple are parents to sons Kobi and MJ and daughters Kierstin and Naivi. The magazine reported that Kobi escorted Roy down the aisle to Beyoncé’s “Halo.”

Oher's life story was told in Michael Lewis’ 2006 book "The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game," which was adapted into a movie starring Sandra Bullock in 2009. The actor's portrayal of Oher's adoptive mother, Leigh Anne Tuohy, won Bullock the Academy Award for best actress.

Oher was adopted by Tuohy and her husband, Sean Tuohy, when he was a teenager. After being in and out of foster care, the took him in and helped him with his schooling and football career. After attending the University of Mississippi, where he met Roy, he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.

"It’s a great movie. We were really pleased. The fact of the matter is, everyone has a story and ours just happens to be the one that was told," Leigh Anne Tuohy told TODAY Parents in 2016 about the film. "When people see this movie, they realize there are other Michael Ohers out there who can make something of their lives if someone just turns around and asks how they can help."

Oher went on to play for the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers, before stepping away from the NFL in 2016.