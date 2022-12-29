Girl power runs in Melanie Brown’s family.

The former Spice Girl’s singer’s daughter, Phoenix, channeled her Scary Spice days in a fun photoshoot — and the resemblance is uncanny. The 23-year-old shared TikToks of herself re-creating a handful of her mom’s iconic looks from her time in the girl group.

“Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997,” Phoenix captioned her Dec. 27 TikTok, which shows her rocking a gold crop top and matching gold pants just like her famous mom. Her hair is also up in two space buns.

In a second TikTok, Phoenix wears a multi-patterned two piece just like Mel B wore on the cover of the Spice Girls' 1997 album “Spice Up Your Life.”

Phoenix also poses in the exact ways that her mom did for her ‘90s photoshoot.

In yet another TikTok, Phoenix showed how she dressed like her mom did in the 1996 “Say You’ll Be There” music video. The singer’s daughter can be seen wearing a leopard-print corset with a black miniskirt, silver necklace, black boots and fingerless gloves.

“Re created my mums say you’ll be there photoshoot! What do you guys think?” she captioned the post.

TikTok followers loved seeing Phoenix honor her mom, with one person writing, “Mel’s daughter is a full blown grownup and gorgeous!!”

“Oh Phoenix your beautiful!! I can’t believe how much you look like her! Mel B should be so proud!!!” another added.

“this. is. genuinely. the. best. thing. i’ve. ever. seen!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one person commented, while another wrote, “omg I have her doll. your mom is amazing.”

Phoenix also shared the photos and side-by-sides of her and her mom’s looks on her Instagram.

Mel B shares Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar. She is also mother to daughters Angel, whom she shares with actor Eddie Murphy, and Madison, whose father is film producer Stephen Belafonte.

Spice Girl nostalgia is alive and well. The singers — Mel C, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton — just celebrated the 25th anniversary of their film “Spice World.”

"Happy birthday to Spice World The Movie, released in the UK on this day 25 years ago," the girl group's Instagram wrote on Dec. 26.

The film went on to be released in the U.S. in January 1998. The musical comedy followed the five singers while on a double decker bus as they prepared for their live concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

While the group has been on hiatus, the singers, minus Beckham, did reunite for a mini 2019 tour where they performed in the U.K. and Ireland. Since then, fans worldwide have been wanting the artists to reunite once again.