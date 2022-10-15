Megan Thee Stallion spoke out on social media on Friday, October 14 after her Los Angeles home was robbed the night before.

On Twitter, the 27-year-old rapper penned a short message for her fans seemingly referencing the incident, writing, "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the burglary took place on the evening of Thursday, October 13. It was reported that two men broke a glass door in the book of the rapper's home, taking cash, electronics, and jewelry.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm the burglary to NBC News. They also were not able to provide any additional information at this time, including whether there are suspects in custody.

Megan Thee Stallion was not at her Los Angeles home at the time of the burglary. The "Body" performer is currently in New York City ahead of taking on double duty at "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, October 15 as host and musical guest.

Earlier this week, she appeared in promo clips alongside cast member Heidi Gardner on Thursday, October 13. The Texas native also shared a series of photos on Instagram on Thursday, donning a a full-length black lace bodysuit.

"Hotties y’all ready for #stallionnightlive 😛 @nbcsnl," she captioned the post.

Minutes after Megan Thee Stallion shared the tweet in reference to the robbery at her home, she posted a candid message on Twitter with fans about the state of her physical and mental health.

"Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally," she wrote.

Last month, the rapper quietly launched her own mental health resources website called “Bad B----s Have Bad Days Too," seemingly confirming the news after sharing a tweet from Shea Jordan Smith.

In another tweet, Smith shared what appeared to be a message from the rapper, reading in part, "Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand."