Matthew Lawrence says having a baby with TLC’s Chilli is in ‘the game plan’

A Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas romance might not have been on your '90s bingo card, but their budding relationship will completely win you over.

Nearly three months after making their relationship Instagram-official, the “Brotherly Love” star confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he and the TLC member are working on one of life’s ultimate collaborations: having a baby.

On March 3, the actor spoke with the outlet to promote his upcoming project, “The Brotherly Love Podcast,” which he’ll host with his brothers, Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence. He also opened up about life with his new love, Chilli.

“I hope,” the actor said in response to ET’s question on whether a family with Chilli could be in the cards. “That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

“My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli,” he noted, before describing the singer as “really, really special.”

Chilli is already a mother to 25-year-old son Tron, whom she shares with her ex, Dallas Austin.

Lawrence and Chilli have been dating since late 2022. Getty Images

Lawrence also revealed during the interview that it was a snowstorm that prevented their relationship from becoming a missed connection.

“I had to be back for work. So I was getting (the airline) to change my flights all around,” he explained, adding that the only flight that was available for him at the time was one with a connecting stop in Atlanta, where Chilli lives. The opportunity allowed the two to talk and before parting, the two agreed to stay in touch.

“It almost did not happen. I mean, literally an hour before the flight took off,” he said of the fateful stop that paired them together. “They’re like, ‘OK, we got you on this flight. You gotta go.’”

TODAY.com first confirmed Lawrence and Chilli’s relationship in January of this year.

At the time, a rep for the TLC singer — Christal Jordan — spoke about the relationship with People and shared that the two had begun to see each other before Thanksgiving.

“I’ve been with Chilli since 2005, and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan explained at the time. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

As for Lawrence, he told ET how they formed a “real friendship” for about six months, talking on the phone and getting to know each other before making things official.