Martha Stewart reveals Pete Davidson might move to her rural neighborhood

Snoop Dogg may have some competition when it comes to being Martha Stewart's celebrity BFF.

The lifestyle expert has been spending time with Pete Davidson and, according to her, he may be her neighbor soon.

“Pete’s looking for a house in my neighborhood,” Stewart, 81, told Access Hollywood in an interview shared May 3. “So, he came over to see my farm and understand what it was like to live in and around Bedford.”

“He had such a nice time,” she said, “ (He) came up to the house and chatted for a while. He seems very happy.”

Stewart had shared a photo of Davidson's visit on her Instagram on April 9.

The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Stewart were joined by actor Chase Sui Wonders. The two actors — who co-star in his show “Bupkis” — are rumored to be dating, but have yet to confirm their romance.

“@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends,” Stewart wrote, tagging Davidson and Wonders. “They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford. I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday. Very cute couple!!!!”

Stewart, on her end, is living the good life. As her 82nd birthday approaches, she told the outlet that living on a farm is her secret to aging gracefully.

“It’s a really good thing,” she said, quickly adding, “And good skin care. I care about my hair. Green juice every morning, essential.”

Stewart and Davidson worked together on a Justin Bieber roast in 2015. She spoke highly of the actor while on “The Drew Barrymore Show” in October, even calling him “cute.”

“Everybody loves him. I know him. You didn’t know I know him?” Stewart said. “He was this little twerp on the Bieber roast. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”

“He’s a very good guy. He knows how to get in and get out,” she continued, before dismissing Drew Barrymore’s comments that they should date. “He’s like my lost son.”

Stewart previously echoed her kind sentiments about Davidson while chatting with TODAY's Hoda Kotb in May 2022.

"He’s an adorable guy. He’s funny and nice and pleasant," Stewart said, before addressing his many past relationships and why women are drawn to him. “He’s just a skinny, kind of homely, really nice guy...But he’s charming and he’s nice and I don’t think he’s a big deal problem. He’s just a lovely guy.”