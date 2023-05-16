Martha Stewart shares a glimpse at getting ready for Sports Illustrated cover: ‘Hair up? I think so’

Martha Stewart is taking fans behind the scenes of her historic Sports Illustrated shoot.

In a playful video shared on her Instagram May 15, the homemaking expert revealed what it took to grace the front cover of the sports magazine at 81 years old.

Dressed in a cream bathing suit for the shoot, Stewart stands before a camera and explains how she had to be different “picture after picture.”

“Ten bathing suits, hair has to look different,” she explains. “Body has to look different.”

“Hair up? I think so,” she asks at the end, gathering her curls to the top of her head before ending the montage with a model pout.

“Crafting, gardening, cooking, modeling, restaurant owner....” one user replied in the post’s comments section. “What can’t Martha do? Unstoppable. And all with a touch of Clé de Peau and some fresh lemon juice from the garden. Love you, Martha!”

“Reminder that this woman is 81, you guys. 81!!!!!!” another wrote.

In an interview with TODAY.com, Stewart gave some insight into the cover shoot, including that she aimed for an “appealing” look while posing for her pictures.

“I wasn’t nervous at all. I just wanted to make sure I looked good,” Stweart explained. “The camera does not lie.”

Stewart flew to the Dominican Republic for the cover — which also features Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. Sitting down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie May 15, Stewart shared she was thrilled to be tapped as a cover model but had a few caveats.

“I did say to the editors, ‘I don’t want to wear any old-lady bathing suits. I don’t want little bows and stuff here and there and cover-ups. I did not go for that look. I went for a nice, healthy, energized and, if you want to call it ‘sexy,’ sort of sexy look.”