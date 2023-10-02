Mark Wahlberg addresses whether his family is leaving Las Vegas after $16M sale

It's been one year since Mark Wahlberg revealed he and his family moved from California to Nevada. Could Marky Mark be planning for yet another move?

The "Other Guys" actor spoke on the matter in a recent interview with TODAY.com. Wahlberg, who was promoting his "Wahlberg Week" partnership with F45, weighed in on rumors that his family might be leaving Las Vegas following the reported sale of his family's townhouse in Las Vegas.

According to Clark County Recorder’s Office records that TODAY.com obtained, Wahlberg sold a property in Clark County, Nevada, for over $16 million. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the property was his townhouse in Summerlin, a community in Clark County.

When asked about the sale, Wahlberg tells TODAY.com that they had been living in a "temporary place" and just "moved from one house to another."

"When we decided to move (to Las Vegas), we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place and we now moved into another place," Wahlberg explains. "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

Wahlberg says that he does miss the Golden State from time to time.

"I miss California, I miss the weather, but the kids are thriving (in Las Vegas)," Wahlberg says, but adds that they've found a strong community in Nevada.

"You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But (in) Nevada, there are wonderful communities," he continues. "I live in a wonderful community that's really faith-based, great schools. There's much more to Las Vegas than the Strip."

The “Father Stu” actor first shared the news of the move in an October 2022 interview with “The Talk." During a conversation with co-host Sheryl Underwood, Wahlberg said the relocation was to give his four kids, whom he shares with wife Rhea Durham, a "better life."

"I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said while discussing the decision to move.

“So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer,” he said. “This made a lot more sense for us.”

In April, Wahlberg echoed these sentiments to E! News when he said that "it's been great" since his family moved to Las Vegas.

However, when it comes to moving back to California in the future, Wahlberg tells TODAY.com, "You never know."